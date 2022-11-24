ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada shoppers are expected to spend big bucks over the holiday season despite concerns with inflation. The Retail Association of Nevada expects more than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend and forecasts consumer retail sales in Nevada to grow by 8% during the holiday shopping season to reach a record $6.5 billion.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gifts to buy this holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is officially over, and you know what that means?. Today is Black Friday and Cyber Monday is just a few days away. Joining us to share some great gift ideas to pick up on Cyber Monday and Black Friday is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Shade Tree looks to collect holiday donations for those in need

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The season of giving is here, and one local shelter is looking to provide necessary items to those in need with the community's help. The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, encourages the community to donate wish list items, gift cards, and everyday staples for the individuals and families spending the holidays at the shelter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families

For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Broken Yolk Cafe Attached to Development Proposed by Dapper Companies

What Now reported earlier this month on plans submitted by Dapper Development to the Las Vegas Planning Commission for a new development in Centennial Hills on the northwest corner of North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The submitted paperwork referred to several restaurant concepts requesting entitlements to open in the proposed development. These included Vegas-born concept SkinnyFats and toasted sandwich brand Cheba Hut.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District. Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
nonprofitnews.vegas

HELP of Southern Nevada Distributes More Than 600 Thanksgiving Meals

On Monday, Nov. 21, HELP of Southern Nevada volunteers passed out bags of Thanksgiving meals to over 600 families at the organization’s annual Turkey Distribution event. Over the weekend, HELP of Southern Nevada teamed up with 97.1 FM The Point (KXPT), KOMP 92.3 FM, Smith’s Food & Drug and Southern Glaziers Wine, Spirits and Beers to collect donations of frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items or financial donations to benefit Las Vegas families in need this holiday season. With the help of Junior League Las Vegas, all the donations were sorted and packed into family-sized bags during the annual Done in a Day volunteer event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas

Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

‘Gingerbread Dreams’ captures holiday spirit at Bellagio Conservatory

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new holiday display which is called “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection.”. The winter-themed display can be seen for free at the Bellagio through Jan. 1, 2023. It features a 42-foot-tall white fir tree with thousands of lights, a holiday village, a gingerbread house, and a bakeshop complete with elves and polar bear helpers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
LAS VEGAS, NV

