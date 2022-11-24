Read full article on original website
Researchers work with First Nations to create housing self-sufficiency in remote communities
A new partnership will bring several First Nations in Saskatchewan together with a team of researchers from the University of Toronto and Toronto Metropolitan University to develop new pathways toward housing self-sufficiency. "A key issue in these communities is the availability of building materials, specifically the reliance on outside sources...
Two SNSF Starting Grants for Researchers at Swiss TPH
The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) has awarded two Starting Grants to researchers Emma Hodcroft for virology and Samuel Fuhrimann for sustainable agriculture at Swiss TPH. SNSF supports outstanding young researchers in Switzerland and enables them to lead a research project with their own team. Emma Hodcroft. Hodcroft returns to...
Protein shapes indicate Parkinson’s disease
Researchers have found that a set of proteins have different shapes in the spinal fluid of healthy individuals and Parkinson’s patients. These could be used in the future as a new type of biomarker for this disease. Many human diseases can be detected and diagnosed using biomarkers in blood...
The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee review – mysteries of the building blocks of life
The prizewinning author’s timely, precise study traces our attempts to understand the units that have such an impact on our health
ENHANCE Alliance welcomes three new member universities, to form a powerhouse of education and research
TU Delft University of Technology, Gdansk University of Technology and ETH Zurich join the ENHANCE Alliance on its journey towards a European University. The ENHANCE Alliance is delighted to welcome TU Delft University of Technology (Netherlands), Gdansk University of Technology (Poland) and ETH Zurich (Switzerland) as new members. High-ranked representatives of all three institutions have joined the ENHANCE Leadership Meeting, held on Friday, 25 November 2022 at RWTH Aachen University. The ten member universities were handed their signed Memorandums of Understanding, which are the basis for their cooperation.
Tuberculosis: children hospitalized with severe pneumonia in high-incidence countries should be screened for TB
Tuberculosis affects 1 million children each year; less than half of them are diagnosed and treated for the disease, which leads to more than 200,000 deaths. In a new study, researchers and clinicians from the TB-Speed consortium funded by global health agency Unitaid and led by the University of Bordeaux, in collaboration with the French Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD) and MU-JHU (a research collaboration between Makerere University and John Hopkins University in Uganda), showed that screening for tuberculosis at the time of hospital admission was feasible in children with severe pneumonia.
Understanding antimicrobial resistance
City of Kitchener’s Carl Zehr Square goes blue for World Antimicrobial Awareness Week By Milana Madzarac School of Pharmacy Unnecessary use and misuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials are increasing the serious problem of antimicrobial resistance. Over time bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change, and as a result, drug resistance can occur where infections that were previously easily treated become difficult to treat.
Sydney takes green award for ’living classroom’ native garden
The University of Sydney has won the ’Creating Impact’ award in the Green Gown Awards Australasia for Nguragaingun, Ngara, Pemulian - our Curriculum Garden and Biodiversity Management Plan. Announced on 17 November, the Green Gown Awards are considered the most prestigious recognition of sustainability excellence in the tertiary...
Intensive grassland management hampers the recovery of soil food webs from drought
New research led by a team of scientists from The University of Manchester has shown that intensive grassland management impairs the capacity of soils to buffer extreme droughts, which are becoming more frequent and intense. The study investigated how management of grasslands across northern England modifies the transfer of recently...
UQ’s Highly Cited Researchers continue to thrive
The Australian Academy of Humanities have elected three new Fellows, one Honorary Fellow and two Council Members from The University of Queensland. Professors Clint Bracknell , Deborah Brown , and Felicity Meakins have been elected as Fellows of the Academy. UQ’s Chancellor Peter Varghese AO was elected an Honorary Fellow,...
New function of the CRISPR gene scissors discovered
Protein scissors activate defense function, a study shows. For several years now, the CRISPR/Cas9 gene scissors have been causing a sensation in science and medicine. This new tool of molecular biology has its origins in an ancient bacterial immune system. It protects bacteria from attack by so-called phages, i. e. viruses that infect bacteria. Researchers from the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn and the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), in cooperation with the partner University of St Andrews in Scotland and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Hamburg, have now discovered a new function of the gene scissors. The study was published in the scientific journal "Nature".
Suddenly related
You can’t choose kinship. This also applies to a special group of fungi that could not be more different: Whether they grow in native forests, live in the guts of insects or are found in trees in the Amazon. Until now, they were not considered to be related to each other because of their different appearance and their dissimilar life strategies. Yet they have common ancestors, as an international team of scientists from the University of Graz has discovered. They have discovered a great similarity in the genetic information of these fungi and are now rewriting their "family history".
