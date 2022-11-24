You can’t choose kinship. This also applies to a special group of fungi that could not be more different: Whether they grow in native forests, live in the guts of insects or are found in trees in the Amazon. Until now, they were not considered to be related to each other because of their different appearance and their dissimilar life strategies. Yet they have common ancestors, as an international team of scientists from the University of Graz has discovered. They have discovered a great similarity in the genetic information of these fungi and are now rewriting their "family history".

2 DAYS AGO