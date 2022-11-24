Three wrestlers placed to lead a group of six Cavaliers in competition on Sunday at the Mat Town Open hosted by Lock Haven (Pa.). Rocco Contino and Hadyn Danals posted runner-up finishes at 174 pounds and 184 pounds, respectively, while Justin Phillips turned in a fourth-place finish at 174 pounds to lead the group of Virginia wrestlers.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO