Six UVA wrestlers set to compete at Mat Town Open

Six members of the Virginia wrestling team head north this weekend to compete at the Mat Town Open I hosted by Lock Haven on Sunday. Fans can follow the action through live results provided by FloWrestling. Links to the live results and brackets are linked at VirginaSports.com. VIRGINIA WRESTLERS IN...
UVA’s Contino, Danals and Phillips each place at Mat Town Open

Three wrestlers placed to lead a group of six Cavaliers in competition on Sunday at the Mat Town Open hosted by Lock Haven (Pa.). Rocco Contino and Hadyn Danals posted runner-up finishes at 174 pounds and 184 pounds, respectively, while Justin Phillips turned in a fourth-place finish at 174 pounds to lead the group of Virginia wrestlers.
