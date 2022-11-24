These 4TB SSD Deals Start at Just $185

Four years ago I wrote a story proclaiming I’d never buy a hard drive again , and every year since, that promise has gotten easier to maintain as flash-based storage just keeps getting cheaper. If I didn’t already have several 2TB SSDs (yes, I have a storage problem), I’d be sorely tempted to pick up one of the 4TB options below, most at their lowest prices ever.

Crucial and TeamGroup lead the SATA affordability pack, with the 4TB MX 500 for just $269 and a two-pack of 2TB AX2 SATA SSDs for an incredible $185 . Don’t expect extreme speed from either of these drives—especially the entry-level AX2s. But if you need lots of space to store your games or media, it’s hard to complain about paying less than a nickel per gigabyte. And the endurance on both options is quite good, with the Crucial drive rated to 1,000TBW, and the TeamGroup drives promising 1,600TBW per drive.



If you prefer WD and/or the color blue, B&H has the mid-range 4TB WD Blue SATA SSD on sale for $289 , also an all-time low. Looking for something at the top of the SATA drive stack? Samsung’s 4TB 870 Evo is also down to its lowest price ever, at just $299 . This drive tops our Best SSD list for a consumer SATA drive for its class-leading performance, 256-bit AES encryption and long 5-year warranty.

Stepping up in speed and down in physical dimensions is TeamGroup’s 4TB MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD for $329 , or about $30 less than it’s ever been. With 3,500/2,900 MB/s rated sequential reads and writes, it would do quite well as a cavernous boot drive or fast secondary storage. It’s also rated to an astounding 2,400TBW of endurance and comes with a 5-year warranty.

Stepping up to the highest tier of performance that you can grab on sale, the 4TB WD Black SN850X is on sale for $374.99, or about $125 below its normal asking price. This SSD is one of the best SSDs for the PS5 and desktop PCs, delivering up to 7,300/6,600 MBps of read/write throughput. It also comes with a five-year warranty and a 2,400 TBW endurance rating.

Last up of this SSD deals pack – although no leader in its PCIe 4.0 class – is Crucial’s P3 Plus M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, at $299 . Rated at 4,800 MB/s sequential reads and 4,100 sequential writes, it’s at the low end of the speed PCIe 4.0 spectrum, but still faster than PCIe 3.0 drives. And it comes with a nice 5-year warranty. This drive would make a good boot drive in a new mid-range build, or a great secondary storage drive in a high-end build with a much faster PCIe 4.0 drive, like the Samsung 990 Pro .

