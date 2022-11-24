Taiwan’s ruling party’s leader Tsai Ing-wen tendered her resignation as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s chair on Saturday after facing a humiliating defeat against the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party in local elections.Ms Tsai’s party lost 13 of the total 21 seats up for grabs to the KMT, the oldest political party in Taiwan, despite a full-throated campaign, with analysts suggesting that her efforts to focus the election on China issues backfired among voters.The Taiwanese president said she humbly accepts and must shoulder responsibility for the party’s disappointing election results as she addressed reporters at the DPP headquarters.The DPP had...

