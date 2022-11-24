Read full article on original website
KFDA
Lady Buffs hit the road for the NCAA DII quarterfinals in Seattle
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -Basketball may have just started at West Texas A&M, but some of their fall sports have made a deep dive into the postseason. One of those being WT’s volletball team who is headed to Seattle tomorrow mornign for the NCAA DII Elite Eight this weekend. The...
KFDA
“Lobo Throws” trains with Qatari professional discus thrower
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the sun sets over Amarillo High, every now and then, you may see something fly. It’s not a frisbee, but a discus, and it’s being thrown by Reed Murja. Reed placed first in the city as an eighth grader, winning by over 30...
KFDA
Stream Boys and Girls High School basketball games here for Nov. 29
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host the Boys and Girls High School Basketball livestream games this Tuesday. The Girls Amarillo vs Randall game is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Boys Amarillo vs Randall game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
KFDA
Wellington takes down Vega in regionals to advance to state quarterfinals
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets eliminated the Vega Longhorns on Friday night by a final score of 26-7 at Happy State Bank Stadium to advance to the state quarterfinals. It’s the second year in a row the Skyrockets have knocked Vega out of the playoffs. The Skyrockets only...
KFDA
High school football playoff scores and highlights from across the panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nine panhandle teams came into Friday still in the playoffs. Only three remain. Happy took down Nazareth in the second matchup of the season. For the two 1A teams, this was the state quarterfinals matchup while the other panhandle teams won’t reach the state quarterfinals until next week. Canadian took down Spearman with a huge 63-14 win in Borger. The Wildcats have won every game by at least four touchdowns since September 9th. They’ll face Wall in the next round. The Wellington Skyrockets beat the Vega Longhorns at Happy State Bank Stadium. It’s the second year in a row that Wellington eliminated Vega from the playoffs. Wellington is set to face New Home next week.
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Texas Tech Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma running back Eric Gray met with the media after OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma’s Overtime Loss to Texas Tech
The Sooners dropped their final game of the regular season to Texas Tech 51-48 in overtime.
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
KFDA
The Barfield awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield was awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’ by Workforce Solutions Panhandle. On Nov. 28, The Barfield was presented with the Employer of Excellence Award at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th Annual Texas Workforce Conference in Austin. The award honors private-sector employers...
KFDA
Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow at the Civic Center. At the IDEAg Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show, farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and grow. They will be able to shop for products, attend classes, go to educational...
KFDA
VIDEO: TxDOT crews working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting Tuesday
“Lobo Throws” trains with Qatari professional discus thrower. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST. VIDEO: ‘Your tax dollars stay here’: Amarillo shops prepare for Small Business Saturday...
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
KCBD
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019. In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.
Denver City man killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
DENVER CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck crash on Thanksgiving morning took the life of Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, 40, of Denver City. Ariza was the passenger in a pickup truck. DPS said the driver, Alfredo Guerrero Ariza, 27, also of Denver City, was driving eastbound on Interstate 20 […]
KFDA
Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When it turns cold in Amarillo, Blankets of Love provides blankets and other warm material to those in need to stay warm. This year, its needing more help with donations providing blankets to Guyon Saunders. Typically, Blankets of Love makes roughly 200 fleece blankets to give...
KCBD
Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have a suspect in custody after an early morning stabbing that killed 49-year-old Ruben Garcia. 21-year-old Alexis Court is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault. Police were called to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. on...
