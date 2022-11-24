ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon, TX

KFDA

Lady Buffs hit the road for the NCAA DII quarterfinals in Seattle

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -Basketball may have just started at West Texas A&M, but some of their fall sports have made a deep dive into the postseason. One of those being WT’s volletball team who is headed to Seattle tomorrow mornign for the NCAA DII Elite Eight this weekend. The...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

High school football playoff scores and highlights from across the panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nine panhandle teams came into Friday still in the playoffs. Only three remain. Happy took down Nazareth in the second matchup of the season. For the two 1A teams, this was the state quarterfinals matchup while the other panhandle teams won’t reach the state quarterfinals until next week. Canadian took down Spearman with a huge 63-14 win in Borger. The Wildcats have won every game by at least four touchdowns since September 9th. They’ll face Wall in the next round. The Wellington Skyrockets beat the Vega Longhorns at Happy State Bank Stadium. It’s the second year in a row that Wellington eliminated Vega from the playoffs. Wellington is set to face New Home next week.
AMARILLO, TX
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

The Barfield awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield was awarded ‘2022 Local Employer of Excellence’ by Workforce Solutions Panhandle. On Nov. 28, The Barfield was presented with the Employer of Excellence Award at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th Annual Texas Workforce Conference in Austin. The award honors private-sector employers...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow at the Civic Center. At the IDEAg Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show, farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and grow. They will be able to shop for products, attend classes, go to educational...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: TxDOT crews working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting Tuesday

“Lobo Throws” trains with Qatari professional discus thrower. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST. VIDEO: ‘Your tax dollars stay here’: Amarillo shops prepare for Small Business Saturday...
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019. In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When it turns cold in Amarillo, Blankets of Love provides blankets and other warm material to those in need to stay warm. This year, its needing more help with donations providing blankets to Guyon Saunders. Typically, Blankets of Love makes roughly 200 fleece blankets to give...
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have a suspect in custody after an early morning stabbing that killed 49-year-old Ruben Garcia. 21-year-old Alexis Court is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault. Police were called to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. on...
LUBBOCK, TX

