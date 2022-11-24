ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker calls the election an 'erection' during Fox News snafu

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VxSa_0jMAVja600
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in McDonough, Ga., on November 16, 2022.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • Herschel Walker on Tuesday appeared to slip up and mispronounce the word "election" on TV.
  • "This erection is about the people," Walker said, presumably meaning to say "election" instead.
  • He was speaking on Fox News with GOP figures Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker had a slip-up on national TV on Tuesday when he appeared to mispronounce the word "election."

"This election is about more than Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people," Walker said during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News . He was being interviewed alongside Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Walker presumably meant to say "election," but messed up his pronunciation of the word while the two senators nodded and looked on.

The snafu resulted in a slew of jokes being cracked at the candidate's expense on Twitter.

"Walker is now a schlong-shot at best," tweeted sports commentator Keith Olbermann.

"If Herschel loses, will he say his erection was stolen?" tweeted liberal commentator Ron Filipkowski, referencing the election-denying tactics commonly used by defeated Trump-backed candidates.

Walker, who was endorsed by Trump, is currently in a close race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Both candidates are headed to a runoff election for the Senate in December.

This is not the first occasion where Walker has made confusing public statements. This month, he went off-topic during a campaign speech and ranted about werewolves and vampires.

"I don't know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not?" Walker said. "But let me tell you something that I found out: A werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that."

"So, I don't want to be a vampire anymore," Walker added. "I want to be a werewolf."

A representative for Walker did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Bossip

Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out

Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

747K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy