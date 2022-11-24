ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Officials: Hiker missing in New Hampshire mountain found dead

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Officials in New Hampshire said they have found the body of a Massachusetts hiker who went missing three days ago in Mount Lafayette.

The body of Emily Sotelo was found in Mount Lafayette on Wednesday, three days after she was reported missing. Photo courtesy of New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division/Facebook

Emily Sotelo had been dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground for a solo hike of the mountain, but she was reported missing later that day after she failed to return as expected, prompting officials to launch a search and rescue mission.

Dozens of ground searchers and air support were deployed in the effort, with officials saying the mission was hampered by high winds, cold temperatures and blowing snow.

On Tuesday afternoon, searchers discovered tracks and items belonging to Sotelo at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook, with officials deciding to concentrate the search effort in the area.

On Wednesday at about 11:15 a.m., searchers found her body on the northwest side of the mountain, the state's fish and game law enforcement division said in a statement .

Her body was then extracted from Mount Lafayette to the Cannon Mountain Ski Area via a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter, officials said.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said several agencies and organizations contributed to the search effort, including New England K-9 Search and Rescue, the National Guard and Civil Air Patrol.

