Make a Positive Impact this Giving Tuesday in the Lives of Local Foster Youth – Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation

prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley’s Winter Spectacular is just a week away!
Join us on Saturday, December 3rd for the Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular. This FREE community event will feature activities and performances for people of all ages!. ✨ The night light parade featuring local groups and organizations. 🧊 Live Ice Sculpture Carving. 🥨 Craft and food vendors. ⛸ Ice...
prescottenews.com
Stroll Through the Valley of Lights – Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, November 29
Join the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce for the annual “Stroll Through the Valley of Lights” on Tuesday, November 29, from 6-9 PM! Walk the one mile road through animated and lighted displays along with carolers, a singing hippo and an appearance by Santa and Mrs Claus! It will be fun for all ages. Parking is on 2nd street, make sure to bring your walking shoes and a warm coat!
jackcentral.org
Students hold “No thanks, No Giving” march
In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, the Students Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff organized a march to Flagstaff City Hall Nov. 17, one week before Thanksgiving. Called “No thanks, no giving,” students said they were there to protest colonialist holidays. Led by student ambassador Kaly Arvizu, people dressed...
SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Former City Hall to Become Site for Proposed Prescott Common
The existing structure, built in 1962, will be demolished. The winning bid of $2.5 million submitted by Stroh Architecture won that firm the right to buy the land and submit a redevelopment plan that proposes a five-story building with a restaurant, hotel and apartment space. The project currently is called...
AZFamily
Search underway for Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico on Thanksgiving
ROCKY POINT, MEXICO (3TV/CBS 5) - A massive search in Rocky Point, Mexico, has been underway for a Flagstaff couple who went missing on Thanksgiving while kayaking in rough waters. Yeon-Su Kim is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and her husband, Corey Allen, is a real estate agent. Because...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Talks: Interview with Carie Hughes, Candidate for YavGOP Chair
Brooks Compton, guest host of Prescott Talks, interviews Carie Hughes, who is running for the Yavapai County GOP Chair. Carie discusses her background in various Republican clubs, including the Republican Women of Prescott (RWOP), and the local coordinator of 3 President Trump rallies. She has had extensive experience in YavGOP, as acting Chair, Area 2 Director, 2nd Vice Chair, and Sergeant at Arms.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
theprescotttimes.com
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and PANT Detectives Confiscate 53lbs of Meth, 120,000 Fentanyl pills During Traffic Stop
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Ellman (33)...
fox10phoenix.com
High winds in Flagstaff area downed power lines, plunging some into the dark
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - For Thanksgiving, some in Northern Arizona had to deal with high winds that caused power outages and even damages. "I mean, it's just been an interesting day," said Brittany Huettl, who was celebrating with her boyfriend's family in Flagstaff. According to officials with APS, crews have been...
myradioplace.com
YCSO Makes Several Arrests in Military Equipment Theft Case
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute from California to Kansas and pulled off Interstate 40 into a gas station parking lot in Seligman, where he disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a repair shop.
