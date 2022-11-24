Read full article on original website
Prescott Valley’s Winter Spectacular is just a week away!
Join us on Saturday, December 3rd for the Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular. This FREE community event will feature activities and performances for people of all ages!. ✨ The night light parade featuring local groups and organizations. 🧊 Live Ice Sculpture Carving. 🥨 Craft and food vendors. ⛸ Ice...
Stroll Through the Valley of Lights – Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, November 29
Join the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce for the annual “Stroll Through the Valley of Lights” on Tuesday, November 29, from 6-9 PM! Walk the one mile road through animated and lighted displays along with carolers, a singing hippo and an appearance by Santa and Mrs Claus! It will be fun for all ages. Parking is on 2nd street, make sure to bring your walking shoes and a warm coat!
Vanderwolf Pine: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Vanderwolf Pine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Vanderwolf is related to Arizona Pinion Pine by produces fluffy foliage that...
Local businesses weigh in on tourism decline
The Sedona Chamber of Commerce and city of Sedona staff are forecasting a decline in tourism that the chamber expects will continue into 2024. Members of Sedona City Council have expressed confidence that tourism — and its dependent sales and bed tax revenues — will remain high. Here’s what some of Sedona’s business owners and managers have to say.
Former City Hall to Become Site for Proposed Prescott Common
The existing structure, built in 1962, will be demolished. The winning bid of $2.5 million submitted by Stroh Architecture won that firm the right to buy the land and submit a redevelopment plan that proposes a five-story building with a restaurant, hotel and apartment space. The project currently is called...
Sedona acquires 41 acres plus $10M in debt with Cultural Park purchase
The Sedona City Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the Sedona Cultural Park and to issue $10.2 million worth of excise tax bonds to pay for part of the purchase at its meeting on Nov. 22. Discussion of the purchase, which had been scheduled for one hour, lasted...
Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee Application Deadline Extended
The Prescott National Forest is seeking nominees to fill 9 vacancies on the 15-member Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). RACs are chartered under the Secure Rural Schools & Community Self Determination Act, which was recently extended until 2023. This extension authorizes “Title II” payments for protection, restoration, and enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat, and other natural resource objectives on Federal land and adjacent non-Federal lands.
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
Gilbert Davidson-Prescott Valley Town Manager earns ICMA Credential
Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
New Pizza Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and PANT Detectives Confiscate 53lbs of Meth, 120,000 Fentanyl pills During Traffic Stop
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Ellman (33)...
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
YCSO Makes Several Arrests in Military Equipment Theft Case
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute from California to Kansas and pulled off Interstate 40 into a gas station parking lot in Seligman, where he disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a repair shop.
