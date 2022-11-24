Chino Valley School District & Chino Valley Education Foundation Feed families for holiday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley’s Winter Spectacular is just a week away!
Join us on Saturday, December 3rd for the Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular. This FREE community event will feature activities and performances for people of all ages!. ✨ The night light parade featuring local groups and organizations. 🧊 Live Ice Sculpture Carving. 🥨 Craft and food vendors. ⛸ Ice...
prescottenews.com
Stroll Through the Valley of Lights – Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, November 29
Join the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce for the annual “Stroll Through the Valley of Lights” on Tuesday, November 29, from 6-9 PM! Walk the one mile road through animated and lighted displays along with carolers, a singing hippo and an appearance by Santa and Mrs Claus! It will be fun for all ages. Parking is on 2nd street, make sure to bring your walking shoes and a warm coat!
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee Application Deadline Extended
The Prescott National Forest is seeking nominees to fill 9 vacancies on the 15-member Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). RACs are chartered under the Secure Rural Schools & Community Self Determination Act, which was recently extended until 2023. This extension authorizes “Title II” payments for protection, restoration, and enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat, and other natural resource objectives on Federal land and adjacent non-Federal lands.
AZFamily
Search underway for Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico on Thanksgiving
ROCKY POINT, MEXICO (3TV/CBS 5) - A massive search in Rocky Point, Mexico, has been underway for a Flagstaff couple who went missing on Thanksgiving while kayaking in rough waters. Yeon-Su Kim is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and her husband, Corey Allen, is a real estate agent. Because...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Former City Hall to Become Site for Proposed Prescott Common
The existing structure, built in 1962, will be demolished. The winning bid of $2.5 million submitted by Stroh Architecture won that firm the right to buy the land and submit a redevelopment plan that proposes a five-story building with a restaurant, hotel and apartment space. The project currently is called...
SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
kjzz.org
Search and rescue efforts take place for NAU professor missing in Sonora
A Northern Arizona University professor and her husband have been missing in Sonora, Mexico, since Thanksgiving Day. Now, Mexican authorities have begun a search and rescue effort to find them. Forestry professor Yeon-Su Kim and her spouse Corey Allen were kayaking alongside their teenage daughter in Puerto Peñasco, also known...
prescottenews.com
Wildlights and Animal Sights Opening at Heritage Park Zoo this weekend
Join us this holiday season for our annual “WildLights and Animal Sights” event here at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary! The holiday light display will be open to the public every Friday & Saturday evening from 6:00pm-9:00pm, beginning on November 25th and 26th and running through December 31st of 2022. The park will be filled with festive holiday decorations, music, and magical light displays. Don’t forget to visit the Gift Shop for those special holiday gifts!
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona acquires 41 acres plus $10M in debt with Cultural Park purchase
The Sedona City Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the Sedona Cultural Park and to issue $10.2 million worth of excise tax bonds to pay for part of the purchase at its meeting on Nov. 22. Discussion of the purchase, which had been scheduled for one hour, lasted...
Sedona Red Rock News
Local businesses weigh in on tourism decline
The Sedona Chamber of Commerce and city of Sedona staff are forecasting a decline in tourism that the chamber expects will continue into 2024. Members of Sedona City Council have expressed confidence that tourism — and its dependent sales and bed tax revenues — will remain high. Here’s what some of Sedona’s business owners and managers have to say.
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
High winds in Flagstaff area downed power lines, plunging some into the dark
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - For Thanksgiving, some in Northern Arizona had to deal with high winds that caused power outages and even damages. "I mean, it's just been an interesting day," said Brittany Huettl, who was celebrating with her boyfriend's family in Flagstaff. According to officials with APS, crews have been...
theprescotttimes.com
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and PANT Detectives Confiscate 53lbs of Meth, 120,000 Fentanyl pills During Traffic Stop
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Ellman (33)...
Comments / 0