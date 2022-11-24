Chino Valley School District & Chino Valley Education Foundation Feed families for holiday

Join the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce for the annual “Stroll Through the Valley of Lights” on Tuesday, November 29, from 6-9 PM! Walk the one mile road through animated and lighted displays along with carolers, a singing hippo and an appearance by Santa and Mrs Claus! It will be fun for all ages. Parking is on 2nd street, make sure to bring your walking shoes and a warm coat!

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO