ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

No tip is too small, police say as they investigate Idaho student killings and vow to increase presence after holiday break

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Moscow police find no link between killings of students and 2021 stabbings in Oregon

Moscow police said they have found no viable evidence that the University of Idaho murders are linked to similar stabbings in Oregon a year before.Authorities issued a statement on Friday that the August 2021 fatal stabbing of Travis Juettern, 26, in Salem, Oregon, is not believed to be linked to the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.“While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related,” the statement read.This week, similarities were drawn between the knife attack on Juetten and his wife, who survived...
MOSCOW, ID
KTVZ

Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.
KTVZ

Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter’s phone

The gunman in this week’s deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a “death note,” outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday. The note — found on his phone — talks about...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
KTVZ

Indian police arrest suspect in Australia’s Toyah Cordingley murder case

Indian police have arrested a man in New Delhi in connection with the murder of an Australian woman found dead on a beach in 2018 — ending a four-year international manhunt for her suspected killer. The body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was discovered on a beach in the northern...
KTVZ

Hiking trip turns fatal in Utah national park as woman dies and her husband is rescued with symptoms of hypothermia, officials say

A married couple’s hiking trip in a Utah national park turned deadly when they started experiencing symptoms of hypothermia, leading to the wife’s death, officials said. The couple began a hike on a 16-mile trail Tuesday at Zion National Park and started facing cold weather overnight into Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy