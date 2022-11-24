ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Chuu removed from LOONA by agency for alleged “violent language and misuse of power” towards staff

Chuu has been removed as a member of LOONA for alleged “violent language and misuse of power” towards the staff of the group’s agency, Blockberry Creative. In a statement posted to LOONA’s official fancafe earlier today (November 25), the agency announced that Chuu has been “expelled and withdrawn” as a member of the group, which is now left with 11 members. The agency alleged that the idol’s “violent language and misuse of power toward our staff” was a factor in her removal from LOONA.
Popculture

BTS Member Makes Decision on Military Service

A BTS member finally has their enlistment date. Jin, the eldest of the K-pop group, will enter the military on Dec. 13. South Korea's front-line boot camp in Yeoncheon will be his first stop, and he'll be assigned to a local unit after five weeks of training, reported The Dong-A Ilbo. Through the fan community Weverse, Jin announced earlier on Nov. 13 that he would serve his mandatory military service. On Nov. 24, he posted again, asking fans not to attend the training center on his enlistment day. "There are many people who enlist that day, and it might get very crowded," Jin wrote. In October, the singer announced his intention to enlist in the military. After performing his solo single "The Astronaut" with Coldplay in Buenos Aires, he applied to cancel his request to postpone military conscription.
KXLY

BTS star Jin to begin military service next month

BTS star Jin will reportedly begin his military service on 13 December. The ‘Butter’ group’s oldest member turns 30 on 4 December, and less than two weeks later he will undertake his compulsory deployment, military authorities have confirmed to South Korean newspaper Aju Business Daily. According to...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Canadian K-Pop Idol and former EXO member Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in prison

Kris Wu‘s rise to global stardom in the 2010s seemed unstoppable. The Chinese-born Canadian pop star made his name as a member of the K-pop group EXO before returning to China in 2014 and launching a stratospheric solo career. Now that’s all come crashing down around him, as a Beijing court has found him guilty of multiple crimes, including rape, and has sentenced him to 13 years behind bars.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’

Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...

