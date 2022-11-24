A BTS member finally has their enlistment date. Jin, the eldest of the K-pop group, will enter the military on Dec. 13. South Korea's front-line boot camp in Yeoncheon will be his first stop, and he'll be assigned to a local unit after five weeks of training, reported The Dong-A Ilbo. Through the fan community Weverse, Jin announced earlier on Nov. 13 that he would serve his mandatory military service. On Nov. 24, he posted again, asking fans not to attend the training center on his enlistment day. "There are many people who enlist that day, and it might get very crowded," Jin wrote. In October, the singer announced his intention to enlist in the military. After performing his solo single "The Astronaut" with Coldplay in Buenos Aires, he applied to cancel his request to postpone military conscription.

