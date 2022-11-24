Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills
The NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows are always under intense scrutiny, and Bebe Rexha's at the Lions vs. Bills game was no different. Rexha — a pop singer known for her 2013 hit "The Monster" — put together a rather interesting halftime show for her performance in Detroit. However,...
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
Popculture
Tom Brady's Son Jack Turns Into Football Star at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Practice
It looks like Tom Brady's son is following in his father's footsteps. On Wednesday, Brady shared a photo of his son Jack throwing passes at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice. And in the caption, Brady wrote "My Inspiration when talking about Jack. Last month, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast and talked about Jack playing high school football.
MassLive.com
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
Sporting News
Why is Michigan vs. Ohio State always played at noon? Explaining fixed start time for 'The Game'
Ohio State vs. Michigan more often than not has been primetime-worthy viewing. That certainly won't be any different this year with No. 2 Ohio State taking on No. 3 Michigan in a battle of unbeaten teams fighting for a spot in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. But...
Sporting News
Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing vs. Michigan? Latest news on Ohio State WR's status for rivalry game
Heading into the 2022 college football season, the talk of the Ohio State offense was the connection between future first-round NFL draft picks C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Stroud, a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist, was coming off a season in which he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435...
Bill Belichick Can Expose the NFL’s Most Overrated Team by Taking Down His Former Quarterback
Bill Belichick faces former Patriots QB Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings on Thanksgiving night. The post Bill Belichick Can Expose the NFL’s Most Overrated Team by Taking Down His Former Quarterback appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady rings in NFL Thanksgiving by trolling himself
Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving. During the...
Tony Dungy’s anti-Patriots bias was insufferable Thursday night
Tony Dungy was on the call Thursday for the New England Patriots’ game against the Minnesota Vikings, and his clear bias against Bill Belichick was insufferable.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers thumb injury, explained: Why Packers QB has been playing with fracture suffered in Week 5
If it could go wrong, it has gone wrong for the Packers in 2022. Aaron Rodgers has been hurt. The defense has been inconsistent. The run game has alternated between dominant (in victories over the Patriots and Cowboys) and non-existent (in losses to the Bucs and Commanders). And their playoff chances continue to dwindle.
Sporting News
What channel is Bengals vs. Titans on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 12 game
Joe Burrow and the Bengals head to the Music City to take on Derrick Henry and the Titans in a Week 12 AFC clash. Burrow and his team have rebounded nicely after a shocking blowout loss to the Browns on Halloween. Since then, they've won back-to-back games against the Panthers and Steelers to move to 6-4 on the season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevin O'Connell claps back at Kirk Cousins prime-time cynics
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming record as a starting QB in prime-time games. But after Thursday’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came to his quarterback’s defense during Minnesota’s postgame celebration.
Sporting News
'A Philly Special Christmas': What to know about Eagles, Jason Kelce's Christmas album
You've heard of a blue Christmas and a white Christmas. Now, thanks to Jason Kelce and the Eagles, Philadelphia fans can enjoy a green Christmas. Midnight green, that is. Kelce, enlisting the help of fellow offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — as well as cameos from teammates Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Brandon Graham — will release an Eagles-themed Christmas album in 2022.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 12 game
The "Sunday Night Football" meeting between the Eagles and Packers features teams on opposite ends of the spectrum in the NFC. On one hand is Philadelphia, a team that has an NFL-best 9-1 record and is squarely atop the NFC playoff standings. Then there's Green Bay, which is 4-7 through 11 weeks and, as of now, completely out of the standings: The Packers are in third place in the NFC North and, with a 4-7 record, on the outside looking into the playoffs.
Sporting News
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach
This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
Sporting News
Rams QB depth chart: Will Bryce Perkins or John Wolford start? Uncertainty looms vs. Chiefs with Matthew Stafford out
Matthew Stafford, John Wolford or Bryce Perkins…ord?. Matthew Stafford won't be the quarterback this Sunday, but there's still a question of who might be under center: Will it be John Wolford or Bryce Perkins?. Don't ask Sean McVay, though — he'll know when we all do this Sunday.
Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season
"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Sports Insider: What’s the proper way to spell Dawgs? With 12 W’s!
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider keeps you updated on the latest news, with videos, galleries and more.
