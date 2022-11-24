ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MassLive.com

Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Tom Brady's Son Jack Turns Into Football Star at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Practice

It looks like Tom Brady's son is following in his father's footsteps. On Wednesday, Brady shared a photo of his son Jack throwing passes at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice. And in the caption, Brady wrote "My Inspiration when talking about Jack. Last month, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast and talked about Jack playing high school football.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady rings in NFL Thanksgiving by trolling himself

Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving. During the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Kevin O'Connell claps back at Kirk Cousins prime-time cynics

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming record as a starting QB in prime-time games. But after Thursday’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came to his quarterback’s defense during Minnesota’s postgame celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

'A Philly Special Christmas': What to know about Eagles, Jason Kelce's Christmas album

You've heard of a blue Christmas and a white Christmas. Now, thanks to Jason Kelce and the Eagles, Philadelphia fans can enjoy a green Christmas. Midnight green, that is. Kelce, enlisting the help of fellow offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — as well as cameos from teammates Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Brandon Graham — will release an Eagles-themed Christmas album in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 12 game

The "Sunday Night Football" meeting between the Eagles and Packers features teams on opposite ends of the spectrum in the NFC. On one hand is Philadelphia, a team that has an NFL-best 9-1 record and is squarely atop the NFC playoff standings. Then there's Green Bay, which is 4-7 through 11 weeks and, as of now, completely out of the standings: The Packers are in third place in the NFC North and, with a 4-7 record, on the outside looking into the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach

This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
LINCOLN, NE
Boston

Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season

"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
BUFFALO, NY

