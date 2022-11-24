Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Binance Pledges An Additional $1B For Its Crypto Recovery Fund: What Investors Need To Know
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pledged another $1 billion towards its industry recovery fund, increasing the total amount of the fund to $2 billion, according to its CEO Changpeng Zhao. Zhao made the announcement on Friday. Along with other well-known crypto companies, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto have already joined Binance's...
Benzinga
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Benzinga
Discover Financial Services Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS.
Everbridge's Debt Retirement Ahead Of Any Refinancing Should Benefit Company, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar had an Outperform rating on Everbridge, Inc EVBG. EVBG announced it had repurchased $99.3 million of its 2024 0.125% convertible senior notes for ~$90.7 million. Post the repurchase, it will still have ~$351 million remaining on its 2024 notes and $726 million in total face...
Benzinga
How To Invest Like Warren Buffett: 3 Simple Rules
Warren Buffett is considered one of the greatest investors of all time because of the strong returns the “Oracle of Omaha” has generated for his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) over the years. Buffett uses a disciplined strategy and has rules in place to maximize gains and...
NEO Exchange CRO Erik Sloan On Where The EV and Psychedelic Sectors Are Headed In 2023
On this episode of TDR’s Trade to Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales spoke with NEO Exchange Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Sloane, about the capital market landscape in emerging markets. Shadd recently caught up with Mr. Sloane at the MJBizCon Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas, representing one of Canada’s preeminent exchanges following its acquisition by Cboe Global Markets on June 1, 2022.
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
It's Time To Stop Making Celebrity Endorsements Your Measuring Stick For Investment Products
What do celebrities Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Matt Damon and several professional sports franchises have in common? They all recently were part of large-scale endorsement and sponsorship campaigns for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency exchanges or other related businesses. Curry, Brady and the Miami Heat endorsed the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In the ads,...
Benzinga
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Tesla Stock Lifts Off, Lucid's 'Ready To Delivery' Offer, Rivian Worker Safety Complaint And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks had another down week, despite the broader market reversing course amid hopes of the Federal Reserve relenting from an extremely hawkish stance. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucked the downtrend, thanks to some bullish analysts’ comments. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Benzinga
Dollar General's Business Benefits From Continued At-Home Consumption & High Inflation, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $285. The analyst believes the business should benefit from strength in consumables with continued at-home consumption and high inflation. Dollar General's value-priced merchandise seems to appeal to...
Benzinga
RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final valuation of RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ. As announced earlier this year, the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, November 25, 2022. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETF is as follows:
Benzinga
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Needs To Break Above This Key Level To Reach $1,500
Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-largest cryptocurrency, must hold above a key price level before its price can potentially move over the $1,500 mark, according to a popular analyst. What happened: According to crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe, Ethereum’s price must sustain above $1,150 if it is to surge to $1,330...
Benzinga
Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday
Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
Benzinga
A Look Into PulteGroup's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM rose by 8.52%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PulteGroup has.
Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
Litecoin And 4 Other Cryptos That Rallied 20% Or More This Week Even As Bitcoin Flatlined
Some DeFei tokens stood out with stellar gains this week. It could be a harbinger of interest returning to the crypto space after the FTX fiasco. The cryptocurrency market remained subdued in the past week, despite the stock market notching gains. In addition to market-wide concerns about the economy and interest rates, the crypto space is stymied by the developments in the FTX saga.
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0