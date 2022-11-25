Read full article on original website
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
Microsoft says hackers attacking energy grids using decades-old software
Microsoft said Boa servers discontinued nearly two decades ago have vulnerabilities that allow hackers to access critical information.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
FTC 'Likely' to Challenge Microsoft's $68.7B Activision Deal, Report Says
Microsoft's blockbuster $68.7 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard may face a new regulatory hurdle, with a report from Politico saying the US Federal Trade Commission is "likely" to file an antitrust suit against the deal. The story, which was published late Wednesday citing anonymous sources, said the FTC's...
Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard looks like it’s going to face its biggest hurdle yet
The Microsoft/Activision merger has been in the works for a while now, but its biggest hurdle could still be on the way, as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could, and likely will, file a lawsuit to block it. The antitrust lawsuit would block the $69 billion deal, which would give...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Marilyn Monroe’s card from her father Charles Stanley Gifford, discovered 'purely by chance,' to be auctioned
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
Looking to buy a house? It's the worst time in decades to do so
U.S. consumers looking to buy a new home are facing the worst conditions in a generation as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to fight inflation.
Carnival cruise ship passenger rescued by Coast Guard hours after falling overboard
A missing passenger aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship was rescued on Thursday night by U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue crews after falling overboard.
Colbert Consoles Elon Musk After Losing $100 Billion
Stephen Colbert offered Elon Musk some advice after the billionaire’s 2022 wealth loss exceeded $100 billion following several Twitter and business mishaps. As shares of Tesla Inc. dropped to the lowest level in two years, Colbert announced the troubling news on last night’s episode of The Late Show: “After a series of very public setbacks, Elon Musk’s 2022 wealth loss exceeds $100 billion.” After the audience dutifully applauded, the talk show host related to the Twitter owner. “Listen, Elon. I know belt tightening is no fun, but you’re not alone in these tough economic times! OK?,” joked Colbert. “All of...
Elizabeth Holmes: Judge recommends Texas prison for Theranos founder
A federal judge has recommended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begin serving her prison sentence of 11-plus years for fraud at a prison camp in Bryan, Texas.
Krispy Kreme introduces new holiday doughnuts
Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme announced on Monday three new sweet treats ahead of the December holidays as a part of the company's "Santa Bake Shop collection."
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Texas Twitter headquarters? Musk won't rule it out
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter, would not rule out the possibility of opening a Twitter headquarters in Texas, according to a new report.
Elon Musk says he'd consider 'alternative phone' if Twitter is booted from Apple and Google app stores
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday night that he'd consider making an "alternative phone" if Twitter is removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Intends to Donate Majority of his $124 Billion Wealth To Support Climate Action, Social Cause
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced plans to donate most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime at a time when the e-commerce giant is reportedly set to lay off nearly 10,000 workers. Bezos told CNN that the money would go towards fighting climate change and "supporting people who...
