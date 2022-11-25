ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
FTC 'Likely' to Challenge Microsoft's $68.7B Activision Deal, Report Says

Microsoft's blockbuster $68.7 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard may face a new regulatory hurdle, with a report from Politico saying the US Federal Trade Commission is "likely" to file an antitrust suit against the deal. The story, which was published late Wednesday citing anonymous sources, said the FTC's...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Colbert Consoles Elon Musk After Losing $100 Billion

Stephen Colbert offered Elon Musk some advice after the billionaire’s 2022 wealth loss exceeded $100 billion following several Twitter and business mishaps. As shares of Tesla Inc. dropped to the lowest level in two years, Colbert announced the troubling news on last night’s episode of The Late Show: “After a series of very public setbacks, Elon Musk’s 2022 wealth loss exceeds $100 billion.” After the audience dutifully applauded, the talk show host related to the Twitter owner. “Listen, Elon. I know belt tightening is no fun, but you’re not alone in these tough economic times! OK?,” joked Colbert. “All of...
