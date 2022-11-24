Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I think we’ll know more in the next couple of days.” LaFleur said the Packers planned to continue relying on Rodgers if the four-time MVP is healthy enough to play.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 MINUTES AGO