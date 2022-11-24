Read full article on original website
LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain
Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I think we’ll know more in the next couple of days.” LaFleur said the Packers planned to continue relying on Rodgers if the four-time MVP is healthy enough to play.
GoLocalProv
Patriots Team Plane Flies UVA Football Players and Staff to Funerals of Teammates
The New England Patriots plane was spotted taking players and staff of the University of Virginia football team this weekend to the funerals of three teammates tragically shot and killed earlier this month. The three UVA Cavaliers players shot and killed were junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr. of Dorchester, South...
