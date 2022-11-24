SANTA CLARA -- An adult with underlying health conditions has become the first Santa Clara County resident to die as a result of being infected with influenza.County health officials did not identify the victim, but said the individual had not been vaccinated against the flu."Getting the flu shot every year is the best way to avoid getting influenza and prevent severe flu symptoms," officials said in a news release. "Masking indoors also helps prevent flu and other respiratory viruses from spreading."Across the county, flu cases are on the rise and beginning to fill up emergency rooms. On Tuesday, Santa Clara...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO