China's Covid cases hit record as dissent grows over tough restrictions

World Cup 2022: Large group of Wales fans miss Iran game due to Dubai airport "glitch"
The BBC reported that 78 Wales fans were unable to board a flight to Qatar because their permits were showing up as pending.
Official 'no longer employed' at London's U.S. Embassy for supporting England in World Cup
An official “is no longer employed at the U.S. Embassy in London,” after he declared his support for England ahead of Friday’s World Cup clash with America. Before the goal-less draw in Qatar, the embassy posted a video on its official Twitter account, joking that spokesperson Aaron Snipe had been fired before the game.
