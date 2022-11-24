Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd and SZA Are Down to Re-Record Long Lost Collab
The Weeknd and SZA have revealed to their fans that they have an unreleased collaboration stashed. Earlier this week, SZA confirmed that she has once recorded a remix to The Weeknd’s Starboy hit, “Die For You.” However, the track has never hit streaming services. SZA said on Twitter that she would like to re-record her vers on the track, thought it has never been officially released. In response to a fan’s Instagram comment, she said, “Lmao it’s super old but it does exist. I should re record it.” The comment received its own viral moment and it eventually made its way to The Weeknd, who seemingly agreed.
People
Chanel West Coast Shares First Official Photos of Baby Bowie as She Calls Her a 'Complete Angel'
Chanel West Coast is soaking up time with her "angel" baby Bowie Breeze. The Ridiculousness co-host, who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison on Nov. 2, is opening up about her first few weeks of motherhood, telling PEOPLE "mom life has been great." "Adjusting to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Ryan Seacrest: Your New Year's Eve guide to celebrating from the couch
As 2022 is winding down, the New Year's Eve celebrations are turning up. If you prefer to stay in, get the deets on all of the TV specials.
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
"This has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food," Chanel West Coast wrote in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Chanel West Coast is thankful for her family this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Ridiculousness co-host — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie Breeze, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison earlier this month — shared photos from her and Fenison's first holiday as parents. Alongside adorable photos of the family, West Coast, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving!...
HipHopDX.com
Ludacris Proves He’s Still Got It, Drops Crazy Freestyle Over ‘Billie Eilish’ Beat
Ludacris has been focused on TV and film in recent years, but his recent freestyle over Armani White‘s “Billie Eilish” beat proves he hasn’t missed a step. Alongside a clip posted to his Instagram on Tuesday (November 22), Luda included a caption stating that the verse was merely a “friendly reminder,” and that an official remix would be coming soon.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Offers To Quit Rapping For $100M
NBA YoungBoy has offered to bring his rap career to an end and give away whatever unreleased music he has if anyone is willing to meet his price. The Baton Rouge rapper teased the offer with a photo of a LaCie external hard drive, which he posted to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night (November 23).
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Blueface And Chrisean Rock’s Kai Cenat Stream Visit Gets Chaotic
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are regular hot topics on the Internet, though often not for good reason. The couple’s recent visit to Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, unsurprisingly, became very chaotic. On Monday evening (Nov. 21), the couple joined the popular YouTuber on the latest episode of his content channel, but it quickly went downhill. At one point during their appearance, they forcibly removed the 20-year-old from his seat so the “Thotiana” artist could sit in it. More from VIBE.comBlueface Attempted Murder Charge Began With A Bad JokeBlueface Expected To Be Released On $50K Bail Following Attempted Murder ArrestChrisean Rock Reacts To...
Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year’s Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses
Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special once again, with a notable guest — none other than Dolly Parton. The second “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother, will air on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. EST. To announce the event, Cyrus and Parton posed in party-perfect style together. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble featured a sleek black bodycon minidress, creating a minimalist appearance. Parton, meanwhile, sparkled in a gold sequin-covered minidress with black trim, making a dynamic statement with gold earrings and a large black cocktail ring. When it came to footwear, the...
hypebeast.com
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
hypebeast.com
Summer Walker Breaks Into Rap With New Single “Sense Dat God Gave You”
Summer Walker is trying out their hand at rapping. The R&B singer teamed up with Sexxy Red for a new song called “Sense Dat God Gave You,” which arrived with a lighthearted music video. After pulling up to a gas station, the two artists joke around in the...
Demi Lovato Enjoys Showing Off ‘Hot’ Boyfriend Jutes On Date Night At ‘Walking Dead’ Finale Event: Photo
Demi Lovato thinks their musician boyfriend Jute$ is “hot” and wants everyone to know it. The “Confident” singer, 30, took to Instagram following their appearance at the Nov. 21 premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles with Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, and raved about how sexy the independent artist is. “Swipe left so see how hot my boyfriend is,” the star, who goes by both she/her and they/them pronouns, captioned a carousel that showed two photos of themself and one with Jute$.
hypebeast.com
Ryan Coogler Pens Heartfelt Note Thanking Fans for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Success
After the news of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topping box office, grossing above $550 million USD worldwide, director Ryan Coogler penned a heartfelt thank you note to all the fans for their support. The Marvel sequel was one of the most-anticipated films this year, continuing to take over the box...
hypebeast.com
Watch Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I. And More Star in 'Fear' Trailer
Hollywood’s upcoming psychological thriller, Fear, is not for the faint of the heart. Described as not your typical horror film, Fear follows a group of friends on a weekend vacation that takes a dark turn very soon as they reach their remote getaway in a historic hotel. Each of the friends must face their deepest fear one by one, due to a powerful force in the hotel. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of some of the types of fear in play. The clip shows the group sitting together as they go around naming what scares them most, unknowingly speaking into existence and manifesting the fear. The only way out alive is to fight away their worst nightmares as it comes to life.
hypebeast.com
Mount Westmore Drops Second Single "Free Game"
Mount Westmore, the West Coast rap supergroup comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, have debuted their second single, “Free Game.”. Clocking in at almost four minutes, the new track hears the four OGs deliver messages of Black ownership and self-empowerment and other life lessons they’ve had to learn themselves. It also arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Cam Busby, which shows the group successfully pulling off a heist.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at the New A$AP Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5
Music and fashion have always been at one. When looking at past figures, the likes of Run D.M.C. have influenced the industry with their low-riding denim and chunky Timberland boots and even Tupac recently inspired Karim Benzema’s look for this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony with his frameless glasses and blacked-out suit. However, more recently, figures such as Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator with their respective Billionaire Boys Club and GOLF WANG labels have gone on to break away from their musical stigmas and become respected fashion labels in their own rights.
‘80s Icons, Metal Gods, Eminem And Dolly Rule At The ‘2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony’
Another year, another Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and another chance to pontificate, argue and bemoan the state of music. What is rock n’ roll, who is rock n’ roll, who deserves to be in its Hall of Fame? A cursory glance at the past several years of inductees suggests that whatever the Hall’s governing body decides is “rock n’ roll” and worthy of inclusion IS rock n’ roll and you better like it! Genre and the opinions of the fans be damned. While this has led to a diverse array of artists now standing side by side in the rock valhalla of…Cleveland, Ohio, it has also muddied the waters of rock n’ roll as an actual unique musical expression, which may or may not matter in the long run.
