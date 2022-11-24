ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 12 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys made a statement on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and walked away with a big 28-20 victory . The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills also stated their case as NFL playoff contenders.

While the NFC is wide open, the Vikings proved they can rebound from a tough loss . They now sit at 9-2 this season and in the NFC North driver's seat. The Bills are also riding with momentum after their extended stay in Detroit .

Week 12 continues with big implications. The Eagles (9-1) will debut their all-black uniforms against the Green Bay Packers (4-7), who have lost six of their last seven games. The Eagles are favored in the primetime matchup.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Which middling NFL teams are going to get hot and reach the playoffs?

TV RECORD: Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving game draws record TV audience

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) join the Bills at the top of the standings. They will play the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (3-7), who have looked like a shadow of last year's team. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection is heavily favored.

Quarterback Sam Darnold will take his turn at the helm of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) as they take on Russell Wilson, who has not fared any better with the Denver Broncos (3-7). Despite hosting the game, the Panthers are a slight underdog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oewS4_0jMAR3e700
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton. Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (6-4) will also be under the guidance of a new quarterback in Mike White . He will face the Chicago Bears (3-8), who have the blossoming Justin Fields at quarterback, although he is struggling with injury .

There are no teams on bye this week, so there's a full slate of 16 games.

Here's the odds for NFL Week 12, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook .

NFL week 12 picks/predictions

STAR POWER: Tyreek Hill is gone, but Patrick Mahomes, new faces, have kept Chiefs offense dangerous | Opinion

LOOKING BACK: Five things New York Jets could have (should have?) done rather than draft QB Zach Wilson | Opinion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhfGN_0jMAR3e700
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, after being designated to return from injured reserve. It's unclear if Darnold will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the struggling Panthers (1-5).(AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File) The Associated Press

NFL week 12 point spreads

  • Buffalo Bills 28, Detroit Lions 25
  • Dallas Cowboys 28, New York Giants 20
  • Minnesota Vikings 33, New England Patriots 26
  • Denver Broncos (-1.5) at Carolina Panthers (+1.5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) at Cleveland Browns (+3.5)
  • Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5)
  • Houston Texans (+14) at Miami Dolphins (-14)
  • Chicago Bears (+6.5) at New York Jets (-6.5)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (-2) at Tennessee Titans (+2)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) at Washington Commanders (-3.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Arizona Cardinals (+3)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+4) at Seattle Seahawks (-4)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+15.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-15.5)
  • New Orleans Saints (+8.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-8.5)
  • Green Bay Packers (+6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)

NFL week 12 moneylines

  • Buffalo Bills 28, Detroit Lions 25
  • Dallas Cowboys 28, New York Giants 20
  • Minnesota Vikings 33, New England Patriots 26
  • Denver Broncos (-120) at Carolina Panthers (+100)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-175) at Cleveland Browns (+150)
  • Baltimore Ravens (-190) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+160)
  • Houston Texans (+600) at Miami Dolphins (-900)
  • Chicago Bears (+260) at New York Jets (-320)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (-125) at Tennessee Titans (+105)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+160) at Washington Commanders (-190)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-150) at Arizona Cardinals (+125)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+170) at Seattle Seahawks (-200)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+750) at Kansas City Chiefs (-1401)
  • New Orleans Saints (+350) at San Francisco 49ers (-425)
  • Green Bay Packers (+240) at Philadelphia Eagles (-290)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+120) at Indianapolis Colts (-140)

THANKSGIVING WINNERS, LOSERS: Micah Parsons' legend grows, Bills back on road

DRIP CHECK: Micah Parsons is fearless; Tyrod Taylor gives masterclass in layering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e70ky_0jMAR3e700
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) The Associated Press

NFL week 12 over/under

  • Buffalo Bills 28, Detroit Lions 25
  • Dallas Cowboys 28, New York Giants 20
  • Minnesota Vikings 33, New England Patriots 26
  • Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers: 36.5
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns: 42
  • Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars: 43.5
  • Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins: 47
  • Chicago Bears at New York Jets: 38
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: 43
  • Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders: 40.5
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals: 49
  • Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks: 47.5
  • Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs: 42
  • New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers: 43
  • Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles: 46.5
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: 39

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 12 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

