Is Uruguay vs South Korea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Uruguay look to cement their status as World Cup dark horses when they face South Korea in their Qatar opener on Thursday.

It is far from clear who will emerge from as the top two sides from Group H, with Ghana and Portugal also posing a threat.

While the strikers capture the headlines for Uruguay, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde represents the heartbeat of this side.

And Diego Alonso will hope to find the right balance up top and lean on La Celeste’s past displays at the back in tournaments if they are to go far here. Here’s everything you need to know about the Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan:

When is it?

Uruguay vs South Korea kicks off at 1pm GMT on Thursday 24 November, 2022.

The match will be played at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live online through the BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 12:45pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Uruguay XI: Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera, Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur, Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

South Korea XI : Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-Beom Hwang, Jung, Na, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son, Eui-Jo Hwang

Odds

Uruguay – 8/11

Draw – 5/2

South Korea – 9/2

Prediction

With Son rusty, Uruguay can grab the points here, with Darwin Nunez capturing some impressive form just in time to emerge as La Celeste’s present and future, even with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez still able to contribute. 2-1 to Uruguay.