Switzerland vs Cameroon confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Switzerland take on Cameroon in Group G of the Qatar World Cup on Thursday.

While Switzerland previously fell at the first hurdle come the knockout-stages, last year’s European Championships were a different story as they stunned world champions France in the last-16, progressing on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in which Granit Xhaka was the star of the show.

The Swiss are the slight favourites here with a team which still relies on key players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Xhaka .

But Cameroon have some talent in their ranks like Andre Onana and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and they will know that victory here could give them the platform to make it out of a tough group also containing Serbia.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Switzerland vs Cameroon?

The Group G match kicks off at 10am GMT at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 9am, as well as online on ITV X.

Team news

Switzerland have named four goalkeeprs in their squad due to fitness concerns over Yann Sommer. Kevin Mbabu and Steven Zuber are injured and are not involved in the World Cup.

Cameroon are expected to have a full squad to choose from, with capain Vincent Aboubakar set to lead the line.

Confirmed line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.

Cameroon: Onana, Fai, N’Koulou, Castelletto, Tolo, Anguissa, Hongla, Gouet, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko-Ekambi.

Odds

Switzerland 3/4

Draw 12/5

Cameroon 21/5

Prediction

Switzerland have the edge on paper but Cameroon are a useful outfit who can put up a competitive fight in Group G, especially given their pedigree in attack and their outstanding goalkeeper. Switzerland 1-1 Cameroon.