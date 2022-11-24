ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Is Switzerland vs Cameroon on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup fixture online

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10crHM_0jMAQzQH00

Switzerland take on Cameroon in Group G of the Qatar World Cup on Thursday.

Cameroon were minutes away from their World Cup dreams evaporating as they contested their play-off with Algeria earlier this year. But with Karl Toko Ekambi’s dramatic last-minute winner, the Indomitable Lions nicked a place in Qatar courtesy of away goals.

The Swiss are the slight favourites here with a team which still relies on key players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka .

But Cameroon have some talent in their ranks like Andre Onana and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and they will know that victory here could give them the platform to make it out of a tough group also containing Serbia.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Switzerland vs Cameroon?

The Group G match kicks off at 10am GMT at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 9am, as well as online on ITV X.

Team news

Switzerland have named four goalkeeprs in their squad due to fitness concerns over Yann Sommer. Kevin Mbabu and Steven Zuber are injured and are not involved in the World Cup.

Cameroon are expected to have a full squad to choose from, with capain Vincent Aboubakar set to lead the line.

Confirmed line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.

Cameroon: Onana, Fai, N’Koulou, Castelletto, Tolo, Anguissa, Hongla, Gouet, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko-Ekambi.

Odds

Switzerland 3/4

Draw 12/5

Cameroon 21/5

Prediction

Switzerland have the edge on paper but Cameroon are a useful outfit who can put up a competitive fight in Group G, especially given their pedigree in attack and their outstanding goalkeeper. Switzerland 1-1 Cameroon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Is Japan vs Costa Rica on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Costa Rica have it all to do to avoid being seen as one of the worst teams at the World Cup 2022, having been absolutely walloped by Spain in the opening round of games, 7-0 the score there.This time they are up against Japan, who beat Germany 2-1 to cause one of the upsets of the group stage so far.That was a deserved win just as much as Costa Rica’s was a thoroughly deserved defeat after a wretched display, but the slate is wiped clean at kick-off and both nations will have different reasons for going hard for the...
Sporting News

When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
The Independent

Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup

Qatari officials interrupted an Argentinian live television broadcast at the 2022 men’s World Cup.A journalist for the show Nosotros a la Mañana was interviewing a disabled fan when local officials intervened, asking to see official media accreditation.“This is what the Qatar government is like,” a presenter could be heard saying in the studio in Buenos Aires. Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claims they then threatened to confiscate the team’s broadcast equipment. From the back of a car, the reporter later explained that he had been told to leave the area where they were filming because it was private. “I was frightened...
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
The Associated Press

After 1st-round defeats, Cameroon, Serbia need World Cup win

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After failing to score and losing their opening games, both Cameroon and Serbia need their strikers on target when they meet Monday at the World Cup. “The highest level is unforgiving,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said after his team’s opening 1-0 loss to Switzerland. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”
The Independent

What do Wales need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?

Wales suffered a crushing loss to Iran and now look poised to miss out on a place in the last 16 at the World Cup.All hope is not lost though for Robert Page’s side, who face England in the final game.Gareth Southgate’s side are poised to advance, despite being held by the USA, and they currently lead Group B on four points. Wales must therefore leapfrog Iran, on three points, and the USA, third on two points, or face an early trip home.Here are the permutations for Wales to advance to the last 16 and finish top:What do England...
The Independent

Spain vs Germany predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Spain look to underline their World Cup 2022 credentials when they take on Germany in a heavyweight contest at the Al Bayt Stadium.Defeat to Japan puts Hansi Flick’s side in trouble with defeat to a rampant Spain side likely to push them close to a group stage exit again.La Furia Roja ran riot in their Qatar opener, hitting Costa Rica for seven in a statement victory after doubts over where the goals would come from in the side.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we’re going...
The Independent

Spain vs Germany live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Spain take on Germany with the chance to send the four-time World Cup 2022 winners to the brink of back-to-back group stage exits.Hansi Flick’s side were stunned by a Japan comeback in the opener, bringing back memories of 2018, where defeats to South Korea and Mexico sent them home early.La Furia Roja thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opener to emphatically reply to critics that say they lack goals.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we’re going to go out and play the same way. Praise...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown

Spain and Germany go head to head in World Cup Group E on Sunday, while Japan will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Costa Rica.Belgium can book their place in the last 16 with victory over Morocco, while Croatia will be out to make Canada’s coach eat his words when they meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.On Saturday, Lionel Messi helped Argentina get their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Mexico, while Poland beat Saudi Arabia to leave Group C wide open. France became the first country to reach the knockout stage after they...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Bukari on copying Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Ghana striker Osman Bukari says he did not disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo when he...
BBC

World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar

A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy