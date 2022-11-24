ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Portugal vs Ghana on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

By Alex Pattle
 2 days ago

Portugal and Ghana begin their Qatar World Cup campaigns as they face off in Group H.

Ghana have a number of Premier League players in their ranks , including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, but Portugal have a strong line-up that goes beyond captain Cristiano Ronaldo .

Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo are real threats among Fernando Santos’ squad, and they will be motivated to make the most of this generation of talent as they bid to win Portugal’s first World Cup. To do so, however, the 2016 European champions must first navigate ties with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

This match with Ghana is also set also mark Ronaldo’s first time competing since Tuesday’s news that he has left Manchester United by mutual consent .

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Portugal vs Ghana is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Thursday 24 November.

It is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

ITV 1 will air the action live in the UK, while the broadcaster’s app and website ITVX will also stream the match live.

What was the team news?

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s 4-0 friendly victory over Nigeria through illness last week, but the captain has insisted that he is fit to compete here.

Santos’ squad is otherwise in good shape, too, and the same can be said of Ghana as things stand.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pereira, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Fernandes, Felix, Silva; Ronaldo

Ghana XI: Zigi; Amartey, Seidu, Djiku, Salisu, Rahman; Abdul Samed, Partey, Kudus; Williams, A Ayew

Odds

Portugal – 4/11

Ghana – 9/1

Draw – 15/4

Prediction

No team has had it easy at the World Cup so far, and Portugal have a history of struggling in the opening rounds. Don’t be surprised, therefore, if Ghana frustrate Ronaldo and co – before ultimately falling to Portugal’s greater quality. Portugal 1-0 Ghana .

