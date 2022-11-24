Uruguay vs South Korea live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Some are predicting Uruguay to emerge as a dangerous side in the World Cup knock-out stages but first they must prove their worth in a tough group which starts against South Korea .

Ghana and Portugal also look capable in one of the most difficult groups to call.

Diego Alonso has a wealth of options up top, with Darwin Nunez representing a changing of the guard as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani enter the final stages of their careers.

While Federico Valverde could be one of the stars of the tournament having emerged as a key piece for Real Madrid in recent years. Here’s everything you need to know about the Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan:

When is it?

Uruguay vs South Korea kicks off at 1pm GMT on Thursday 24 November, 2022.

The match will be played at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live online through the BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 12:45pm.

Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates here .

Confirmed line-ups

Uruguay XI: Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera, Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur, Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

South Korea XI : Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-Beom Hwang, Jung, Na, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son, Eui-Jo Hwang

Odds

Uruguay – 8/11

Draw – 5/2

South Korea – 9/2

Via Betfair .

Prediction

With Son rusty, Uruguay can grab the points here, with Darwin Nunez capturing some impressive form just in time to emerge as La Celeste’s present and future, even with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez still able to contribute. 2-1 to Uruguay.