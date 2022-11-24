ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uruguay vs South Korea prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

By Jack Rathborn
 2 days ago

Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay face South Korea in their Qatar opener on Thursday.

The Group H World Cup battle will set the tone for both sides’ campaigns in Qatar, with Ghana and Portugal also involved in one of the most open groups on paper.

Son Heung-min should feature here after winning his fitness battle following a fracture to his face while playing for Tottenham.

And this game is packed with starpower in the final third for both sides, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez poised to carry over some fine form in the Premier League in recent weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about the Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan:

When is it?

Uruguay vs South Korea kicks off at 1pm GMT on Thursday 24 November, 2022.

The match will be played at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live online through the BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 12:45pm.

Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates here .

Confirmed line-ups

Uruguay XI: Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera, Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur, Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

South Korea XI : Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-Beom Hwang, Jung, Na, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son, Eui-Jo Hwang

Odds

Uruguay – 8/11

Draw – 5/2

South Korea – 9/2

Via Betfair .

Prediction

With Son rusty, Uruguay can grab the points here, with Darwin Nunez capturing some impressive form just in time to emerge as La Celeste’s present and future, even with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez still able to contribute. 2-1 to Uruguay.

