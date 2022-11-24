ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal vs Ghana confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

By Alex Pattle
 5 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially left Manchester United , and he will now look to attract fresh suitors as he takes to the pitch for Portugal’s Qatar World Cup opener against Ghana in Group H.

The pool is a tricky one for title hopefuls Portugal, who have never won this competition and must navigate games with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea if they are to reach the last 16.

It is at that stage that the Portuguese national side exited the World Cup four years ago, with Uruguay in fact being the team to eliminate them. They await, but first up are Ghana, who count Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey among their numerous talented players .

They will hope to spring an upset against Portugal here, although it wouldn’t be the biggest of the tournament so far, given their quality and the stunning nature of Saudi Arabia’s win against Argentina .

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Portugal vs Ghana is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Thursday 24 November.

It is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

ITV 1 will air the action live in the UK, while the broadcaster’s app and website ITVX will also stream the match live.

What was the team news?

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s 4-0 friendly victory over Nigeria through illness last week, but the captain has insisted that he is fit to compete here.

Fernando Santos’ squad is otherwise in good shape, too, and the same can be said of Ghana as things stand.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pereira, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Fernandes, Felix, Silva; Ronaldo

Ghana XI: Zigi; Amartey, Seidu, Djiku, Salisu, Rahman; Abdul Samed, Partey, Kudus; Williams, A Ayew

Odds

Portugal – 4/11

Ghana – 9/1

Draw – 15/4

Via Betfair .

Prediction

No team has had it easy at the World Cup so far, and Portugal have a history of struggling in the opening rounds. Don’t be surprised, therefore, if Ghana frustrate Ronaldo and co – before ultimately falling to Portugal’s greater quality. Portugal 1-0 Ghana .

The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
The Independent

What TV channel is Mexico vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Mexico still have a chance of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup but they must beat Saudi Arabia in Group C today.Mexico were beaten by Argentina but are still able to qualify despite their winless start thanks to their opening draw against Poland.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the tournament so far when they shocked Argentina, but they were then beaten by Poland as Robert Lewandowski found the target.Saudi Arabia will qualify for the last 16 with a win, but a draw would only be enough if Poland beat Argentina.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski, drew with Mexico in their first game...
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

Stowaways found on a ship's rudder in Spain's Canary Islands

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways traveling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria. The men, found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo said. According to the MarineTraffic website which tracks ships, the Malta-flagged vessel left Lagos, Nigeria on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas Monday. Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands. Last year a 14-year-old Nigerian boy was interviewed by Spain’s El País newspaper after surviving two weeks on a ship’s rudder. He had also departed from Lagos. Read More Ukraine: Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreatScotland can’t hold second Scottish independence referendum - live
The Independent

World Cup Golden Boot: Rashford, Mbappe and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022

The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022. Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia. Fifa hands...
The Independent

Who has been eliminated from World Cup 2022 and who has qualified for the knockout stage?

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage has thrown up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history. Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins. The top two teams from each group go through to the round of 16, with group...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Argentina will attempt to avoid a first group-stage exit at the World Cup since 2002 as they face Poland in Qatar.No team in Group C has yet sealed a spot in the last 16, meaning this final matchday will be crucial – and potentially complicated.Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, have three points, as do their shock, opening-game conquerors Saudi Arabia. Poland, meanwhile, are on four points, with Mexico on one.A victory for either Argentina or Poland here would send them through at the other’s expense, while a draw would leave Messi and co’s fate up in the air and...
The Independent

Paul Douglas: Increasing EFL share of pot won’t weaken Premier League’s standing

The Premier League will still be the most lucrative division in the world even if it accepts the recommendations of the Fan-Led Review of Football Governance, a Championship club’s chief executive has said.It has been one year since the release of the report which resulted in 10 strategic recommendations, including the creation of a new independent regulator for the game and fairer financial distribution throughout the English football pyramid.No agreements have been made yet, but the Premier League was recently given a mandate by its clubs to negotiate a new deal with the EFL and the Football Association.You can download...
The Independent

Is Tunisia vs France on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Tunisia play France needing a stunning World Cup win to emerge from Group D.A victory will be enough if Australia and Denmark draw, or Kasper Hjulmand’s side win but with an inferior goal margin to the north Africans. While Les Bleus hope to grab a point to clinch top spot after Kylian Mbappe’s double downed Denmark last time out. “I wasn’t worried – I am never worried when it comes to my squad,” Didier Deschamps said when discussing the World Cup curse of the holders exiting at the group stage. “When I am with my boys, I have got...
The Independent

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

Mexico’s impressive record of reaching the knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994 in on the line as they face Saudi Arabia today in a Group C decider.Mexico have yet to pick up their first win of Qatar following a goalless draw with Poland and defeat to Argentina, and they must beat Saudi Arabia to stand a chance.Even then, it may not be enough. Mexico would still be knocked out with a win if Argentina and Poland draw in the other match of the group.Saudi Arabia are meanwhile hopeful of reaching the last 16, following their opening...
The Independent

NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways

A human rights organization asked the Spanish government on Wednesday to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker's rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The stowaways of Nigerian nationality were picked up Monday by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service from the rudder of the Alithini II ship and transferred to two hospitals on the island of Gran Canaria with symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. One of them remains hospitalized while the other two have been returned to the Malta-flagged vessel, a spokesperson...
