Portugal vs Ghana confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially left Manchester United , and he will now look to attract fresh suitors as he takes to the pitch for Portugal’s Qatar World Cup opener against Ghana in Group H.

The pool is a tricky one for title hopefuls Portugal, who have never won this competition and must navigate games with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea if they are to reach the last 16.

It is at that stage that the Portuguese national side exited the World Cup four years ago, with Uruguay in fact being the team to eliminate them. They await, but first up are Ghana, who count Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey among their numerous talented players .

They will hope to spring an upset against Portugal here, although it wouldn’t be the biggest of the tournament so far, given their quality and the stunning nature of Saudi Arabia’s win against Argentina .

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Portugal vs Ghana is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Thursday 24 November.

It is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

ITV 1 will air the action live in the UK, while the broadcaster’s app and website ITVX will also stream the match live.

What was the team news?

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s 4-0 friendly victory over Nigeria through illness last week, but the captain has insisted that he is fit to compete here.

Fernando Santos’ squad is otherwise in good shape, too, and the same can be said of Ghana as things stand.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pereira, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Fernandes, Felix, Silva; Ronaldo

Ghana XI: Zigi; Amartey, Seidu, Djiku, Salisu, Rahman; Abdul Samed, Partey, Kudus; Williams, A Ayew

Odds

Portugal – 4/11

Ghana – 9/1

Draw – 15/4

Via Betfair .

Prediction

No team has had it easy at the World Cup so far, and Portugal have a history of struggling in the opening rounds. Don’t be surprised, therefore, if Ghana frustrate Ronaldo and co – before ultimately falling to Portugal’s greater quality. Portugal 1-0 Ghana .