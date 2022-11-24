Uruguay vs South Korea confirmed lineups ahead of World Cup fixture

Uruguay face South Korea in their Group H opener at the Qatar World Cup .

Darwin Nunez will be one to watch after capturing some fine form for Liverpool in the build-up to the tournament.

While Son Heung-min will be fit for South Korea after overcoming a face fracture in action for Tottenham.

Uruguay and Korea boast some of the biggest stars in the Premier League and beyond, with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae ones to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan:

When is it?

Uruguay vs South Korea kicks off at 1pm GMT on Thursday 24 November, 2022.

The match will be played at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live online through the BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 12:45pm.

Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates here .

Confirmed line-ups

Uruguay XI: Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera, Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur, Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

South Korea XI : Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-Beom Hwang, Jung, Na, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son, Eui-Jo Hwang

Odds

Uruguay – 8/11

Draw – 5/2

South Korea – 9/2

Via Betfair .

Prediction

With Son rusty, Uruguay can grab the points here, with Darwin Nunez capturing some impressive form just in time to emerge as La Celeste’s present and future, even with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez still able to contribute. 2-1 to Uruguay.