Portugal vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

By Alex Pattle
 2 days ago

Portugal renew their bid for their first ever World Cup trophy when they face Ghana in Qatar.

The Portuguese are nowadays seen as one of the major nations at the world championship, a status boosted by their Euro 2016 triumph, but the reality is that their best World Cup effort was a third-placed finish in 1966. They did come fourth in 2006 but have not gotten past the last 16 since, exiting at that stage in 2010 and 2018 while crashing out in the group in 2014.

With superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading them on the pitch, however, it always feels like Portugal have a shot at glory, and the 37-year-old will feel especially motivated in what may mark his final World Cup. This time around , he and his teammates will have to navigate Group H, first facing Ghana before taking on Uruguay and South Korea.

The match against Ghana is also set also mark Ronaldo’s first time competing since Tuesday’s news that he has left Manchester United by mutual consent .

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Portugal vs Ghana is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Thursday 24 November.

It is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

ITV 1 will air the action live in the UK, while the broadcaster’s app and website ITVX will also stream the match live.

What was the team news?

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s 4-0 friendly victory over Nigeria through illness last week, but the captain has insisted that he is fit to compete here.

Fernando Santos’ squad is otherwise in good shape, too, and the same can be said of Ghana as things stand.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pereira, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Fernandes, Felix, Silva; Ronaldo

Ghana XI: Zigi; Amartey, Seidu, Djiku, Salisu, Rahman; Abdul Samed, Partey, Kudus; Williams, A Ayew

Odds

Portugal – 4/11

Ghana – 9/1

Draw – 15/4

Via Betfair .

Prediction

No team has had it easy at the World Cup so far, and Portugal have a history of struggling in the opening rounds. Don’t be surprised, therefore, if Ghana frustrate Ronaldo and co – before ultimately falling to Portugal’s greater quality. Portugal 1-0 Ghana .

