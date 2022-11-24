ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil vs Serbia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup today

By Jack Rathborn
 4 days ago

Neymar and Brazil take on Serbia in the World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium.

The Selecao are the favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar, particularly after Argentina, who beat them in last year’s Copa America final, slipped up against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday . While Germany also suffered a shock against Japan .

Serbia could prove tricky opponents, led by Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

And Dragan Stojkovic’s side will hope to beat out Cameroon and Switzerland to reach the last 16.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Brazil vs Serbia?

The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

Brazil v Serbia will take place on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

The game is live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm. A live stream is also available through the iPlayer.

Confirmed line-ups

Brazil : Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Dusan Tadic (c), Aleksandar Mitrovic

Odds

Brazil: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Serbia: 6/1

Prediction

Brazil look dominant entering the World Cup, with Tite’s superb system able to protect Alisson’s goal and enable their star-studded front line to thrive. Serbia have quality but the Selecao will have too much here, with Neymar likely to attract double teams and allow Raphinha, Vini Jr and more to shine. Brazil 4-1 Serbia.

