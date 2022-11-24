ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10crHM_0jMAQqTk00

Switzerland and Cameroon get their World Cup campaigns under way with a Group G match-up in Al-Wakrah on Thursday.

Every game is crucial in the group stage of a World Cup and this one feels particularly significant, given tournament favourites Brazil are expected to top the group which would leave only one more qualifying spot for the knockout rounds.

Follow Switzerland vs Cameroon LIVE!

The Swiss are the slight favourites here with a team which still relies on key players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka .

But Cameroon have some talent in their ranks like Andre Onana and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and they will know that victory here could give them the platform to make it out of a tough group also containing Serbia.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Switzerland vs Cameroon?

The Group G match kicks off at 10am GMT at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 9am, as well as online on ITV X.

Team news

Switzerland have named four goalkeeprs in their squad due to fitness concerns over Yann Sommer. Kevin Mbabu and Steven Zuber are injured and are not involved in the World Cup.

Cameroon are expected to have a full squad to choose from, with capain Vincent Aboubakar set to lead the line.

Confirmed line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.

Cameroon: Onana, Fai, N’Koulou, Castelletto, Tolo, Anguissa, Hongla, Gouet, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko-Ekambi.

Odds

Switzerland 3/4

Draw 12/5

Cameroon 21/5

Prediction

Switzerland have the edge on paper but Cameroon are a useful outfit who can put up a competitive fight in Group G, especially given their pedigree in attack and their outstanding goalkeeper. Switzerland 1-1 Cameroon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Japan vs Costa Rica live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

Japan will go looking to take a massive step towards reaching the last 16 at the World Cup 2022 on Sunday, when they face Costa Rica in Group E.Their tremendous comeback win against Germany has put them in a fantastic position to progress, but with Spain to face in their last match the Asian nation will want to get points on the board again this time out.It was Spain who delivered the biggest result of the finals so far, when they battered Costa Rica 7-0 in a Gavi-inspired rout.Luis Fernando Suarez will be hoping for a mighty reaction from...
The Independent

Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup

Qatari officials interrupted an Argentinian live television broadcast at the 2022 men’s World Cup.A journalist for the show Nosotros a la Mañana was interviewing a disabled fan when local officials intervened, asking to see official media accreditation.“This is what the Qatar government is like,” a presenter could be heard saying in the studio in Buenos Aires. Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claims they then threatened to confiscate the team’s broadcast equipment. From the back of a car, the reporter later explained that he had been told to leave the area where they were filming because it was private. “I was frightened...
The Associated Press

After 1st-round defeats, Cameroon, Serbia need World Cup win

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After failing to score and losing their opening games, both Cameroon and Serbia need their strikers on target when they meet Monday at the World Cup. “The highest level is unforgiving,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said after his team’s opening 1-0 loss to Switzerland. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”
The Independent

Is Spain vs Germany on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Germany look to hit back at this World Cup 2022 after a shock defeat to Japan when they take on freescoring Spain.Hansi Flick’s side must beware a second straight group stage exit after coming unstuck over eight disastrous minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique’s side enjoyed a perfect start to life in Qatar, putting seven past a poor Costa Rica team in response to doubts over their prowess in front of goal.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we’re going to go out and...
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
The Independent

What do England need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?

One World Cup match stands between England and the last 16 at Qatar.A draw with the USA puts Gareth Southgate’s side on four points after two games, with the 6-2 thrashing of Iran also boosting their goal difference.Wales await in the final group stage match, with England in prime position to reach the knockout stages of the tournament. Top spot is also valuable, knowing they will avoid the winners of Group A should they hold on, with Iran just a point behind on three points, USA on two and Wales bottom on one.Here are the permutations for England to...
The Independent

Croatia vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup group game play out?

Croatia are taking on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium as both sides look for their first win of the World Cup.The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium, but he was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.“He’s our star player. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’ll move on and he’ll have another chance and he’ll bury it,” midfielder...
The Independent

Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates from Group E encounter

Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0...
The Independent

Spain vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Spain look to heap more misery on Germany with the prospect of pushing the four-time winners to the brink of an early World Cup 2022 exit.Hansi Flick’s side endured a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar when Japan pulled off a thrilling comeback by hitting two goals in eight minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique will be delighted by his side’s start, hitting seven in the thrashing of Costa Rica and discarding doubts over their potential in front of goal in the process.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us...
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after Messi and Fernandez goals

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned Argentina a 2-0 win over feisty Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday and got the South American favourites’ World Cup campaign up and running.Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico’s high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.Argentina’s captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown

Spain and Germany go head to head in World Cup Group E on Sunday, while Japan will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Costa Rica.Belgium can book their place in the last 16 with victory over Morocco, while Croatia will be out to make Canada’s coach eat his words when they meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.On Saturday, Lionel Messi helped Argentina get their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Mexico, while Poland beat Saudi Arabia to leave Group C wide open. France became the first country to reach the knockout stage after they...
The Independent

Antoine Griezmann 2.0 keeps France on track at World Cup

It is an occupational hazard for a player and playmaker of Christian Eriksen’s quality. He tends to attract man-markers. Just not normally those of quite of the calibre of the top scorer in a European Championships and the second highest in a World Cup 2022. A forward who cost £107million and scored in a World Cup final was reinvented as Eriksen’s dedicated sentry. “Antoine Griezmann was following him,” the Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand lamented after his side’s 2-1 defeat to France.If that offers an echo of Bobby Charlton marking Franz Beckenbauer, and vice versa, in both 1966 and 1970,...
The Independent

South Africa loss sealed worst ever week for English rugby – Sir Clive Woodward

Sir Clive Woodward insists Saturday’s dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham has completed the “worst week in English rugby history”.England produced one of the lowest points of the Eddie Jones era against a Springboks side missing their European-based players, ending a dismal Autumn Nations Series that has delivered a solitary victory over Japan.It completes the nation’s least successful year since 2008, with Jones presiding over six defeats, one draw and five wins in 12 outings.In echoes of the 2019 World Cup final, they failed to fire a shot against South Africa and the bitter climax to the campaign...
The Independent

England arrive in Pakistan for first Test tour since 2005

England have arrived in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 2005.The squad and staff were escorted by helicopter from the airport, with the roads closed for their arrival in Islamabad ahead of the first Test on 1 December.The Test matches follow seven T20I matches which took place in September and October – with England clinching the series 4-3 – and for the majority of England’s red-ball team it will be their first visit to the country.Only James Anderson was there when England last played Tests and one-day internationals in Pakistan back in 2005, and the seam bowler...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy