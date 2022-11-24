NHL roundup: Leafs halt Devils’ winning streak at 13 games

Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs benefited from three disallowed New Jersey goals to hold on for a 2-1 victory over the Devils, whose 13-game winning streak, which tied a team high, ended Wednesday night in Newark, N.J.

John Tavares and rookie Pontus Holmberg scored in a span of 2:22 in the first period as the Maple Leafs handed New Jersey its first loss since Oct. 24.

Nathan Bastian, Damon Severson and Erik Haula had goals disallowed as the Devils were unable to break the record established by the 2000-01 team. Dougie Hamilton scored late in the third period for New Jersey, which fell to 9-1-0 against Canadian teams this year.

Haula’s disallowed goal — the Devils’ third of the game — created a brief delay with 11:07 remaining. After officials reviewed the play and determined there was no goal due to Haula making a distinct kicking motion when he hit the puck, fans began throwing beer and other objects on the ice and the Maple Leafs briefly headed to their locker room. Haula tried to defuse the situation by urging fans to stop throwing things.

Capitals 3, Flyers 2 (OT)

Alex Ovechkin scored at 1:04 of overtime to extend his NHL record and Washington snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over visiting Philadelphia.

Ovechkin, who had fired a shot off the post 15 seconds earlier, blasted a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Dylan Strome for his 10th goal of the season and the 790th of his career. It also stretched his NHL record total for overtime goals to 25.

Sonny Milano and Marcus Johansson also scored goals and T.J. Oshie, making his return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury, added two assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin finished with two points, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves.

Panthers 5, Bruins 2

Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad each posted one goal and two assists as Florida snapped Boston’s seven-game winning streak in Sunrise, Fla.

The Panthers also received a goal and an assist apiece from Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk plus a goal from Anton Lundell. Spencer Knight made 37 saves to improve his record to 6-3-1.

Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak scored and Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves.

Stars 6, Blackhawks 4

Radek Faksa scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 remaining as Dallas scored five goals in the final 9:45 to rally from a three-goal deficit for a win over visiting Chicago.

Jamie Benn, Mason Marchment, Ty Dellandrea, Faksa and Jason Robertson (empty-netter) found the net in the final period for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the win.

Max Domi had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who lost their fifth straight game. Seth Jones, Connor Murphy and Andreas Athanasiou also scored, and Petr Mrazek turned away 33 shots.

Kraken 8, Sharks 5

Oliver Bjorkstrand broke a third-period tie with his first goal since the opening night of the season, helping Seattle overcome Timo Meier’s hat trick and defeat visiting San Jose.

The Kraken set a franchise single-game record for goals scored. Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers each had a goal and two assists and Vince Dunn had one of each for the Kraken. Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak also tallied, and Martin Jones made 21 saves.

Logan Couture had a goal and an assist, Alexander Barabanov also tallied and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Sharks, who lost for the third time in four games. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 19 of 26 shots.

Penguins 2, Flames 1 (SO)

Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in a shootout to lead Pittsburgh past Calgary for its fourth straight win.

Jan Rutta scored in regulation for the Penguins, who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves through regulation and overtime and picked up his 100th career win (100-50-15).

Dillon Dube scored for the Flames, who had won two in a row. Dan Vladar stopped 38 shots.

Wild 6, Jets 1

Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists to lead Minnesota to a dominant win over Winnipeg in Saint Paul, Minn.

Marcus Foligno had two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Calen Addison each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who have won two in a row. Mason Shaw also scored, and Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Dumba each had two assists. Filip Gustavsson stopped 28 shots for the victory.

Kyle Connor scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for the Jets, who endured their largest margin of defeat this season.

Coyotes 4, Hurricanes 0

Lawson Crouse scored twice, Karel Vejmelka notched his second shutout of the season and Arizona beat Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Vejmelka stopped all 36 shots by the Hurricanes en route to his third career shutout in his 61st NHL start. The Coyotes, who won for the first time in their past five outings (1-3-1), supported the Czech goalie by blocking 30 shots.

Nick Schmaltz scored his first goal of the season on Arizona’s only first-period shot, and Nick Bjugstad added a marker. Shayne Gostisbehere and Dylan Guenther had two assists apiece as the Coyotes won for the fourth time in their past 16 matchups with Carolina.

Canadiens 3, Blue Jackets 1

Defensemen Arber Xhekaj and David Savard scored the tying and go-ahead goals, respectively, 57 seconds apart as Montreal snapped a six-game losing streak to host Columbus.

Following two periods of goalless hockey, Columbus took advantage of a Montreal own-zone turnover to take a 1-0 lead just 1:08 into the final period. A lazy pass by Montreal’s Mike Matheson, from behind his own net, landed on the stick of Mathieu Olivier, who beat late-reacting Sam Montembeault (30 saves).

Just 90 seconds after Columbus went ahead, Xhekaj threw a wrister past screened Blue Jackets netminder Joonas Korpisalo (26 saves). Then Montreal’s Kirby Dach centered the puck in front of the net, which went in off Savard’s toe and past Korpisalo to put the Canadiens ahead.

Sabres 6, Blues 2

Jeff Skinner and Jack Quinn each scored two goals as host Buffalo ended St. Louis’ seven-game winning streak.

Dylan Cozens and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, who won their second straight game after snapping an eight-game losing streak. Alex Tuch had two assists for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn scored, and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

Red Wings 3, Predators 0

Ville Husso made 26 saves to record his third shutout of the season and lead Detroit to a home win over Nashville.

Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek and Michael Rasmussen each scored a goal for the Red Wings, who won their third straight game. All three of Husso’s shutouts this season have come on home ice.

Kevin Lankinen also made 26 saves for the Predators, who have lost two of three (1-1-1) after winning three straight.

Islanders 3, Oilers 0

Ilya Sorokin stopped all 49 shots he faced and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a short-handed goal and a power play goal within a little more than two minutes early in the second period as New York blanked Edmonton in Elmont, N.Y.

The 49 saves were a career-high for Sorokin and the most by an Islanders goalie in a shutout since Jaroslav Halak stopped 50 shots in a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Feb. 15, 2018. The shutout was the 12th of Sorokin’s three-year career.

Sebastian Aho scored later in the second for the Islanders, who killed five penalties. Goalie Jack Campbell made 28 saves for the Oilers, who have lost two straight and seven of 10 (3-7-0).

Ducks 3, Rangers 2

Dmitry Kulikov and Troy Terry scored in the second period and host Anaheim held on to beat New York to become the final team in the NHL with a regulation victory this season.

Mason McTavish also scored for the Ducks, who entered with five victories, all in either overtime or in a shootout, over 19 games. Anaheim avoided matching the 2017-18 Arizona Coyotes for most games to start a season without a victory in three periods, 20 straight. John Gibson made 41 saves as the Ducks ended a three-game losing streak.

Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider scored goals for the Rangers, who fell short of matching their longest winning streak of the season at three games. New York entered with three victories in its past four games and was on a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

Golden Knights 4, Senators 1

Logan Thompson made 39 saves for his 11th victory of the season to lead Vegas past Ottawa in Las Vegas. Thompson trails only Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins, who has 13 wins this season.

Jack Eichel contributed a goal and an assist and Mark Stone, William Carrier and William Karlsson also scored for Vegas, which won its eighth consecutive game against the Senators. Alex Pietrangelo, playing in his 900th NHL game, added an assist.

Jake Sanderson scored his first NHL goal for Ottawa, which took its third straight loss and fell for the 11th in the past 13 games (2-10-1). Cam Talbot stopped 32 of 35 shots while falling to 1-5-0 this season.

Canucks 4, Avalanche 3

Ethan Bear and Sheldon Dries had a goal and assist each, Ilya Mikheyev and Bo Horvat also scored and Vancouver beat Colorado in Denver.

Spencer Martin turned away 33 shots and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists for the Canucks, who trailed 3-2 after two periods before winning for the third time in four games.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Cale Makar also scored, J.T. Compher and Artturi Lehkonen had two assists each and Pavel Francouz made 21 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado had won seven of its previous eight games.

