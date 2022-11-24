ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil vs Serbia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

By Jack Rathborn
 2 days ago

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Serbia as clear favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar.

Neymar is the stand-out name as Tite calls on a number of dangerous attacking options.

While Serbia will have their eyes on a place in the last 16, with Cameroon and Switzerland also in contention.

With Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia , and Germany beaten by Japan, the Selecao will be especially confident this is their time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Brazil vs Serbia?

The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

Brazil v Serbia will take place on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

The game is live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm. A live stream is also available through the iPlayer.

Confirmed line-ups

Brazil : Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Dusan Tadic (c), Aleksandar Mitrovic

Odds

Brazil: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Serbia: 6/1

Prediction

Brazil look dominant entering the World Cup, with Tite’s superb system able to protect Alisson’s goal and enable their star-studded front line to thrive. Serbia have quality but the Selecao will have too much here, with Neymar likely to attract double teams and allow Raphinha, Vini Jr and more to shine. Brazil 4-1 Serbia.

