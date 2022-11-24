ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

By Jack Rathborn
 2 days ago

Brazil and Serbia play their first World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Tite will hope to avoid an upset, with a warning given by Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to begin their campaign, and Germany, who went down against Japan .

Beaten by the Albiceleste in the Copa America final last year, the Selecao will look to rebound here after suffering defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals four years ago.

Serbia have real quality throughout their side and Dragan Stojkovic may look to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to inspire an upset here.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Brazil vs Serbia?

The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

Brazil v Serbia will take place on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

The game is live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm. A live stream is also available through the iPlayer.

Confirmed line-ups

Brazil : Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Dusan Tadic (c), Aleksandar Mitrovic

Odds

Brazil: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Serbia: 6/1

Prediction

Brazil look dominant entering the World Cup, with Tite’s superb system able to protect Alisson’s goal and enable their star-studded front line to thrive. Serbia have quality but the Selecao will have too much here, with Neymar likely to attract double teams and allow Raphinha, Vini Jr and more to shine. Brazil 4-1 Serbia.

