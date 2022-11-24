Read full article on original website
JÉRÉMIE LANNOY AS CLUSTER DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS IN DUBAI
Anantara has appointed Jérémie Lannoy as Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications for two of its luxury island resorts in Dubai. The expert marketeer with over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality joins the teams at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Resort. Jérémie’s...
PROJECT NO MORE – ECHO SUITES EXTENDED STAY BY WYNDHAM
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, unveiled the name of its 24th brand, ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham. Officially the fastest growing brand in Wyndham’s development pipeline, the brand, which continues exceeding expectations while receiving strong interest from developers, has 120 hotels in its pipeline across the U.S. (as of September 30th), well ahead of the Company’s previously-shared end-of-year goal.
MARRIOTT BONVOY MOST ANTICIPATED HOTELS & RESORTS
We’ve rounded up a list of the most anticipated openings in 2023 across Asia Pacific. From the exciting opening of the first all-villa resort from Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou to the anticipated expansion of W Hotels in Sydney, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands sets out to bring more memorable and distinctive experiences to travellers.
RAK MALL TO HOST A FOOD FIESTA WITH COOKING COMPETITIONS
RAK Mall will be hosting a fun filled Food Fiesta from the 24th of November to the 4th of December 2022, with exotic culinary experiences, delicious food sampling, family friendly activities. The food fiesta commences on 24thNovember with cooking competitions on the 25th, 26th and 27th November concluding with a...
A GLITTERING FESTIVE SEASON AWAITS AT DUBAI OPERA
The festive season is fast approaching and there’s no better way to celebrate this magical holiday than by making a Dubai Opera date with your family and friends. The ultimate entertainment destination has announced a glittering December line up of nine world-class performances that will ensure every taste and penchant is catered for.
GET READY TO SLEIGH THIS SEASON AT SLS DUBAI’S PRIVILEGE
SLS Dubai’s Privilege on the 75th floor will be all decked out to celebrate the jolly festivities with extravagant parties leading up to Christmas Day and New Year. The fun kicks off with The Reindeer Ride, an early celebration especially for cabin crew on the 21st of December. Ladies are also set to enjoy the festivities with the.
53 RESTAURANT & LOUNGE TRANSFORMS INTO A WINTER WONDERLAND THIS DECEMBER
Perched on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road, the aptly named dinner-and-a-show venue 53 Restaurant & Lounge is delighted to share its offerings for the joyous month of December. Set to transform into a Winter Wonderland, the restaurant is prepared to wow guests with incredible winter-themed live performances, outstanding food and creative cocktails.
EXPERIENCE ‘SILENT NIGHT’ TRADITIONS AT THE SPAS AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL
Marking its eighth year, The Spas at Mandarin Oriental invite guests to disconnect and ‘turn down the volume’ with their annual ‘Silent Night’ event on 14 December 2022. In addition to the award-winning wellness menu and mindful treatments, this year the Group is proud to feature Ayurveda inspired therapies and guidance provided by Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.
MARRIOTT RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH IS SET TO BRING NEW DINING CONCEPTS AND VIBRANT HOTSPOTS TO ITS BEACHSIDE ADDRESS
Slated to open this December, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai is set to bring an eclectic mix of new-to-the-region global dining brands, born-in-the-UAE concepts and signature offerings to its idyllic beachside location on the Palm Jumeriah. 10 distinct concepts have been thoughtfully selected to offer original flavours, new culinary experiences and endless family options to the UAE’s restaurant landscape, making the resort a highly anticipated dining destination for residents and global travellers alike on the famed West Palm Beach.
YAS ISLAND CELEBRATES UAE’S 51ST NATIONAL DAY
In celebration of UAE National Day, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s leading entertainment and leisure destination, will host a series of live entertainment and events every day from 1 – 3 December. The celebrations will include an Ayallah performance across all Yas Island destinations including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi to mark the country’s 51st anniversary. In addition, visitors can look forward to spectacular fireworks displays as part of the destination’s celebrations on 2nd December at 9pm.
THE ULTIMATE ISLAND ESCAPE AT CAESARS PALACE DUBAI
With new attractions, football fever, seasonal entertainment, and a buzzing events calendar, the time is now to visit Dubai. Located on Bluewaters, close to the city’s vibrant hot spots, experience a world of luxury at beachfront resort Caesars Palace Dubai and enjoy 20% savings on rooms, dining and spa as a GCC National and UAE Resident.
LADIES & ITALIANS GET EXCLUSIVE DEAL AT HYDE DUBAI THROUGHOUT FOOTBALL SEASON
With Italy failing to qualify in the football tournament in Qatar, playful hotel brand, Hyde Dubai offers to be the official hub for Italians to eat and drink their woes away as they watch an entire season of matches without their favourite national football stars. Ladies also get access to the exclusive offer.
CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY AT EMIRATI-OWNED MONNO RISTORANTE
In celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day on December 2, proudly Emirati-owned restaurant Monno will be serving up a limited-edition UAE flag pizza prepared in true Neapolitan style. Shaped by hand and made using only the finest Italian ingredients, the UAE flag pizza is created using made in-house...
LATIN AMERICA’S BEST FEMALE CHEF MANU BUFFARA
Award-winning Brazilian chef and restaurateur, Manoella ‘Manu’ Buffara, has launched a new pop-up restaurant at Soneva Fushi, the pioneering barefoot luxury resort in the Maldives. Located at Fresh in the Garden, a treetop dining destination that overlooks the resort’s extensive organic island gardens, the 12-month pop-up is based on the concept of transformation and offers guests a rare opportunity to dine with one of Latin America’s most exciting culinary talents.
IRIS DUBAI FESTIVE SEASON PROGRAM
Indulge in the Iris Brunch from 1-5pm & join the After Brunch from 5:30pm. Enjoy free-flowing drinks, live-stations, specialty dishes from the kitchen and a selection of desserts. Dance away to signature Iris sounds from our resident DJs. Dining Experience (Dhs 260 Brunch dining with soft drinks and mocktails) Wine...
