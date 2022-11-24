ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
lastwordonsports.com

England Predicted Lineup vs USA as Both Sides Need Win

Gareth Southgate’s England come into their second match of the World Cup on the crest of a great performance against Iran. A win qualifies the English, with the USA needing a victory to stay in contention. See Last Word on Football’s England predicted lineup and the form that both sides are on coming into this match.
lastwordonsports.com

Belgium Predicted Lineup vs Morocco for Group F Clash: The Latest on Romelu Lukaku

Belgium started off their World Cup campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Canada. The Red Devils are now set to face Morocco, who held Croatia to a 0-0 draw in their opening match. Last Word on Sports predicts Belgium’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture.
lastwordonsports.com

France Predicted Lineup vs Denmark for Group D Clash

France started off their World Cup title defence with a thumping 4-1 win over Australia. The defending world champions are set to face Denmark in their next match in Group D. Last Word on Sports predicts France’s lineup and their recent form heading into the match. France Predicted Lineup...
lastwordonsports.com

The CanMNT Will Face Croatia Looking to Get a Result

PREVIEW – The CanMNT will face Croatia after losing 1-0 to Belgium. Their performance was terrific from Canada, but they were not able to capitalize on their scoring opportunities. This is while Croatia will look to do better than their tie against Morocco on Sunday morning. The CanMNT Will...
The Associated Press

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Analysis-Soccer-Tite's courage pays off as Brazil forwards deliver

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - When Brazil manager Tite announced he was taking nine forwards to the World Cup, many questioned if that was too many and wondered if he would really dare to abandon his traditionally defensive approach to unleash so much attacking talent.
The Associated Press

Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province,...
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
lastwordonsports.com

John Herdman Post-Game Comments Causing Stir at World Cup

The CanMNT lost a heartbreaker against Belgium in their first-ever FIFA World Cup game since 1986. However, the controversy started after the game after comments from John Herdman. John Herdman and His Controversial Comments. John Herdman on His Controversial Comments. After Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium last week John Herdman...
The Spun

Look: The First World Cup Team Has Made It Out Of Group Stage

Yesterday marked the second round of matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but none of the eight teams from Groups A and B were able to qualify for the knockout round. However, this morning we saw our first team secure their advancement from the group stage. With their 2-1...

