ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

A simple query put my Swinton car insurance quote up to £980

By Anna Tims
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTc19_0jMAOA3y00
A Swinton motor insurance quote ticked all the wrong boxes when it doubled.

The cost of my car insurance last year was £420. My renewal quote was £980. When I queried this, my provider, Swinton, informed me that I had been involved in a multi-vehicle collision in September 2021 and had lost my no-claims bonus. In fact, I had simply called to ask if my policy covered mechanical damage after too much engine oil had been put into my car. Since it didn’t, I made no claim.

The underwriter confirmed this over the phone and twice in writing, which Swinton initially refused to accept. It eventually rectified its records, but I was told that I would have to pay an additional price because of that inquiry. I therefore took out car insurance with a new provider, which later contacted me to state that my policy would be cancelled due to an open fault claim from September 2021.

It appears the incident with Swinton has been recorded on the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) central database. What can I do?

AB, Watton, Norfolk

Farcically, you seem to have paid the price for an inadequate web form and a clueless agent. Swinton tells me that there was no option on the underwriter’s incident form to record engine oil overload, so an operative, for want of a better box to tick, put you down as a road traffic accident. This was then duly registered with the Claims and Underwriting Exchange, a central database run by the MIB, which records all insurance incidents. The database has now been corrected and you have received an apology and a goodwill payment.

And sharing the secret … of great customer care

We noticed that one of our bedsheets, bought 18 months ago from the Secret Linen Store, had developed a small hole. My wife emailed the company about it on Sunday, as it appeared to be a fault in the material. It contacted her immediately on Monday morning to apologise, and arranged a replacement free of charge. It arrived two days later with a handwritten note.

GM, London

Email your.problems@observer.co.uk. Include an address and phone number. Submission and publication are subject to our terms and conditions

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Iranian advisers killed aiding Russians in Crimea, says Kyiv

Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion would also be targeted. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Iranians were present...
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses court of appeal abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a court of appeal challenge over late-stage abortions of foetuses with certain health conditions. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan also has Down’s syndrome, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has the condition is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
The Guardian

Lots of things in life are sexist – but the phrase ‘nepo baby’ isn’t one of them

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Hear that? It’s the sound of some very upset nepo babies. A “nepo baby”, for those wondering what I’m talking about, is online slang for a celebrity who comes from a famous family. Which, by the way, seems to be every other person in the entertainment industry. The phrase, which isn’t necessarily an insult, has become popular, and some nepo babies are starting to feel somewhat attacked by the term. In the last few weeks a number of celebrity offspring, including Madonna’s eldest daughter and Zoe Kravitz, have given interviews where they’ve claimed that they haven’t reallllllly benefited from having famous parents but, even if they had, that’s fine because there is nepotism in every industry.
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

512K+
Followers
117K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy