Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Black Friday: What day is best to get what item?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Black Friday craze isn't what it's been in years past, but dozens of people still lined up in Jacksonville outside Best Buy. Several shoppers said they got up at 4:00 a.m. to be in line for the store to open at 5:00 a.m. and saved more than $200 on their electronics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Manager’s Comments – Christmas

From the time that I first visited Fernandina Beach as a candidate for the city manager position over seven years ago, I have found this community to be incredibly welcoming. People are friendly and engaging, neighbors are helpful, and churches and charities are generous. I have enjoyed the many conversations and blessings that are part of Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
historiccity

Puerto Rican Parade and Festival holds its first celebration in St Augustine

Nancy Quiñones, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Resources Center and Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, reported this month’s successful Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in St Augustine. This year’s theme was Bringing the flavor of our Island “La Isla del Encanto”. The celebration was held at the St Johns County Fairground in Elkton on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and was a free event.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick

Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday

A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.

