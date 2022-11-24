Read full article on original website
Bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Street Fair and tree lighting ceremony is happening this Saturday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at 8264 Lone Star Road. Admission is free so bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony! There will be Giveaways, Crafts, Food, Music, Games and even a surprise guest!
Families, loved ones reunited today at Mayport for homecoming
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 men and women were overseas on USS Thomas Hudner for just a little over a month. A voyage that is something to remember according to commanding officer, Shelby Nikitin. “Being a part of the group that gets to support the Gerald R. ford...
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
Dickens on Centre brings Victorian Christmas to Fernandina Beach
For the eighth year in a row, Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown will go back in time and have the look and feel of Victorian London. The transformation is all part of the 8th Annual Dickens on Centre holiday celebration which this year is scheduled for Dec. 8 to 11.
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
Black Friday: What day is best to get what item?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Black Friday craze isn't what it's been in years past, but dozens of people still lined up in Jacksonville outside Best Buy. Several shoppers said they got up at 4:00 a.m. to be in line for the store to open at 5:00 a.m. and saved more than $200 on their electronics.
Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
Jacksonville church continues 42-year-long tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers were ready to hand out meals to more than 200 people at the Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church, continuing a 42-year-long tradition. The church also does a lot of work to help neighbors beyond this tradition. Bishop Lorenzo Hall who leads the...
This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
Giving back is the spirit of the holiday and you don't have to go far to witness it. First Coast News caught up with people in Jacksonville who fed those in need.
City Manager’s Comments – Christmas
From the time that I first visited Fernandina Beach as a candidate for the city manager position over seven years ago, I have found this community to be incredibly welcoming. People are friendly and engaging, neighbors are helpful, and churches and charities are generous. I have enjoyed the many conversations and blessings that are part of Fernandina Beach.
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
Puerto Rican Parade and Festival holds its first celebration in St Augustine
Nancy Quiñones, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Resources Center and Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, reported this month’s successful Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in St Augustine. This year’s theme was Bringing the flavor of our Island “La Isla del Encanto”. The celebration was held at the St Johns County Fairground in Elkton on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and was a free event.
Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick
Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
‘Hovain,’ Brooklyn hip-hop manager and Cinematic Music Group president, dead
‘Hovain,’ Brooklyn hip-hop manager and Cinematic Music Group president, dead Brooklyn hip hop manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton died on Nov. 25 at his home. (NCD)
Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday
A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
