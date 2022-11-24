Oklahoma City Municipal Court extends penalty reduction program through June 2023

Councilman Mark Stonecipher proposed the ordinances at Tuesday’s city council meeting, with fellow councilmembers Todd Stone and Bradley Carter as co-sponsors. The ordinances would have allowed police to fine or arrest people who did not comply when asked to leave a homeless camp. According to the ordinance’s language, the use of a heating device would be enough to qualify an outdoor place as a homeless encampment. If an unhoused person was arrested at a camp, the police would not do anything to protect their possessions from damage or theft.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO