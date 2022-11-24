ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Municipal Court extends penalty reduction program through June 2023

By Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
city-sentinel.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

Oklahoma City Council votes not to consider an ordinance that would have criminalized homeless encampments

Councilman Mark Stonecipher proposed the ordinances at Tuesday’s city council meeting, with fellow councilmembers Todd Stone and Bradley Carter as co-sponsors. The ordinances would have allowed police to fine or arrest people who did not comply when asked to leave a homeless camp. According to the ordinance’s language, the use of a heating device would be enough to qualify an outdoor place as a homeless encampment. If an unhoused person was arrested at a camp, the police would not do anything to protect their possessions from damage or theft.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Asian men accused of marijuana trafficking near Cushing due in court

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two Asian men have been ordered to appear in court on Dec. 5 on charges of trafficking about 105 pounds of marijuana northeast of Cushing as a result of their arrests in an SUV on Norfolk Road at Deep Rock Road by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Billy Overbey.
CUSHING, OK
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

UCO facing three Title IX lawsuits, two others dismissed

In the last 18 months, five lawsuits have been filed in federal court alleging Title IX violations by the University of Central Oklahoma. Three are still ongoing, while two others have been dismissed. Most recently, in September, three members of the women’s track and field team filed a class action complaint alleging UCO violated Title IX — which prohibits sexual discrimination and sexual…
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy