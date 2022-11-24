Oklahoma City Municipal Court extends penalty reduction program through June 2023

Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
OKC Municipal Court Extending Penalty Reduction Program For Outstanding Tickets
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Municipal Court is extending the penalty discount program via June for excellent tickets to assist individuals get a recent begin within the new 12 months. For instance, excellent rushing tickets costing between $600 to $400 might be taken care of for simply $155...
wdnonline.com
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen five surprise visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the most recent one resulting in 45 violations.
blackchronicle.com
OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
Security guard kills alleged robber at dispensary
It was a terrifying Thanksgiving Day for employees at an Oklahoma City medical marijuana dispensary that was open for the holiday. An armed robber was shot and killed by a security guard Thursday morning, according to police.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to it’s owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
‘Nope, not today Grinch!’: Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner
Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a local family after their packages were stolen.
Washington Examiner
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor's son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated by local deputies on Halloween last month after they were alerted to a case full of firearms located in a parking lot of a nearby haunted house. The guns came from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who had been drinking...
kgou.org
Oklahoma City Council votes not to consider an ordinance that would have criminalized homeless encampments
Councilman Mark Stonecipher proposed the ordinances at Tuesday’s city council meeting, with fellow councilmembers Todd Stone and Bradley Carter as co-sponsors. The ordinances would have allowed police to fine or arrest people who did not comply when asked to leave a homeless camp. According to the ordinance’s language, the use of a heating device would be enough to qualify an outdoor place as a homeless encampment. If an unhoused person was arrested at a camp, the police would not do anything to protect their possessions from damage or theft.
Man charged with first degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.
Hackers allegedly request money after stealing personal information from Norman Public Schools
It appears a ransomware attack on Norman Public Schools from earlier this month was done by a well-known hacking group that has earned millions in extortion deals.
OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
1600kush.com
Asian men accused of marijuana trafficking near Cushing due in court
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two Asian men have been ordered to appear in court on Dec. 5 on charges of trafficking about 105 pounds of marijuana northeast of Cushing as a result of their arrests in an SUV on Norfolk Road at Deep Rock Road by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Billy Overbey.
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives grant to open food resource center
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic has received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open a Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and Bank of America Resource Center to provide food to American Indians in Oklahoma. OKCIC is a nonprofit clinic providing health and wellness services to...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
pdjnews.com
UCO facing three Title IX lawsuits, two others dismissed
In the last 18 months, five lawsuits have been filed in federal court alleging Title IX violations by the University of Central Oklahoma. Three are still ongoing, while two others have been dismissed. Most recently, in September, three members of the women’s track and field team filed a class action complaint alleging UCO violated Title IX — which prohibits sexual discrimination and sexual…
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
KFOR
Traffic Alert: Traffic at I-40 & Ft. Smith Junction are being diverted to I-35 NB
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to a overturned semi collision blocking I-40 westbound under I-35 at the Ft. Smith Junction. Westbound Junction will be shut down. Update: As of 1:45 PM all lanes have been reopened. Stay connected to KFOR we will keep you...
