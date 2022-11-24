Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Police arrest man accused of Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested the man that is allegedly responsible for one of the overnight homicides from this week. Authorities charged Teddy Wayne Hall Senior, 63, with murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide. PAST COVERAGE | Two were killed...
KATU.com
Saturday morning fire in Lents neighborhood leaves exterior of house charred
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire in the Lents Neighborhood is under investigation. Fire crews responded to the house just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning and found the front porch of the home completely engulfed in flames. Officials say an electrical line to the home was also completely burned through.
KATU.com
Man shot on North Lombard Street, suspect arrested after crashing car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened on North Lombard Street early Thursday morning. North Precinct officers were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. to the 8700 Block of North Lombard Street on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man...
KATU.com
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
KATU.com
Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
KATU.com
Washington officials searching for missing and endangered man
Washington County officials say they responded to a missing person around 1:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Authorities say, Daniel James Huth,32, left his home on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road in Tigard around 2:30 a.m. He was last seen leaving in a 2008 Nissan Altima and is considered...
KATU.com
Salt & Straw unveils annual Holiday Series flavors
PORTLAND, Ore. — Salt & Straw Ice Cream will launch its five special holiday ice creams starting November 25. These limited-time flavors are meant to capture the "cheerful nostalgia and cozy traditions of the season." This year's exclusive flavors are inspired by the founders' grandma’s famous holiday cookies, and...
KATU.com
Alaska Airlines donates aircraft to Portland Community College's aviation programs
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KATU) — Aviation students at Portland Community College are flying high after the school became the recipient of an airplane from Alaska and Horizon Airlines. The airliner, a Bombardier Q400, will be used by students in the Aviation Science (AVS) and Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) programs. Archie...
