FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
San Jose, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in San Jose. The Los Gatos High School basketball team will have a game with Leigh High School on November 26, 2022, 17:30:00. The Los Gatos High School basketball team will have a game with Leigh High School on November 26, 2022, 19:00:00.
manoanow.org
“Nothing but love for him”: Hawai‘i football players on facing Chevan Cordeiro
When the University of Hawai‘i football team takes the field against San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, a good chunk of the Rainbow Warriors will be facing its former team captain and starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. Cordeiro entered the transfer portal nearly a year ago and landed...
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
Athletics Nation
Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor
Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
eastcountytoday.net
Motts and Torres-Walker Now Tied in Antioch District 1 Race
On Wednesday, Contra Costa County Elections issued its fourth release of election results with close races in the City of Antioch, City of Martinez and City of Richmond. Elector Group Counting Group Cards Cast Voters Cast Registered Voters Turnout. Total Early In-Person 4,032 1,008 0.14%. Vote By Mail 1,431,055 357,991...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pittsburg, CA
The beautiful city of Pittsburg in Contra Costa County, California, has a rich history dating back to 1839 when it was originally settled. Its former names were New York of the Pacific, New York Landing, and Black Diamond, each having a meaningful story. In February 1911, it became “Pittsburg” without...
A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto
Four Seasons transforms outdoor terrace into holiday pop-up with chalets, fondue, skating rink. On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Ruth Bancroft Garden an electrified winter wonderland in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden D’Lights, the […]
3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Seven Trees near San Jose
(KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck on Wednesday in the same area of Santa Clara County where a 5.1 quake struck last month. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
postnewsgroup.com
Health Officials Warn of Surging Winter Viruses
The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward.
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
Paradise Post
Bay Area weather: Frigid lows coming after mild weekend, rain chances fade
Bay Area residents are enjoying a warm and dry Thanksgiving weekend, with daytime temperatures in the high 60s, but they will soon be forced to bundle up as a cold front blasts the region with frosty lows in the 30s starting next week. Monday will see the arrival of colder...
eastcountytoday.net
Store Clerk Shot and Killed in “Botched” Robbery in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department are working a homicide as well as a second incident that occured overnight within the City of Antioch. The first shooting occurred at 2:05 am at Contra Loma Blvd (see info below) and the second shooting came in at 2:18 am at Seville Circle. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.
sfstandard.com
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?
Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you happen to see smoke in Santa Cruz County throughout the weekend do not be alarmed. California State Parks announced on Friday afternoon they will continue with prescribed burns at Wilder Ranch State Park. The burns will take place between the Eucalyptus Loop Trail and the Long Meadow Trail. State The post Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd appeared first on KION546.
