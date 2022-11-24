Read full article on original website
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
Reports: These are the best peppers to grow in Texas in 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — Starting to grow your own fruits or vegetables at your house is life-changing, sure some of them may not make it but the ones that do are fun to eat with your friends or family. To get started, growing some herbs might be an easy entry...
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
This is the most popular fast-food burger in the state of Texas: Can you guess what it is?
DALLAS (KDAF) — This is the question every Texan has an opinion on, what is the best fast food burger?. There are many contenders but there can only be one, so let’s talk about which one is the best. A report commissioned by The Loupe has done the...
These are the best places to get a parfait in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — I don’t know about you guys, but after I eat, I need something sweet to balance out my meal. One of my go-to desserts has to be a parfait and it just so happens that Friday, Nov. 25 is National Parfait Day according to NationalToday.com.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
What is the most popular Thanksgiving side in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of a big turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, some greens, casseroles, biscuits or rolls, and every dessert imaginable. There are so many sides battling for the top spot on your plate, which would be your top choice?
Thanksgiving weekend at the movies: What’s playing in North Texas theaters
DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving weekend is here and if you need a way to keep the family occupied this weekend, North Texas is home to plenty of great movie theaters. Don’t know what’s playing this weekend? No worries. We got you covered. Here’s what you can expect at the theaters this weekend!
REPORT: Is Texas among the most polite or rudest states in the country?
When you think of Texas, yes it is in the south, and when you're in the south you normally think of politeness, right?
How Texas Thanksgiving travel numbers compare to the last few years
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is upon us, meaning many will be leaving home to travel to visit family and friends. The American Automobile Association issued its forecast for this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. As many as 4 million Texans will head out on the road or take a...
Traveling across Texas for Thanksgiving: The best and worst places to fuel up
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks. As on Monday, the cheapest gas averages in the state could be found in Hidalgo County. According to a AAA report, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline...
15 pound Turkey cost less in Texas than majority of the US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every year it’s always the talk of the town on how groceries are either up or down in cost and the holiday season brings this to the forefront, especially Thanksgiving. This holiday’s premier protein is either a turkey or ham, but for the most part...
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
Report: These are the best cideries in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most popular beverages of the football season when it comes to alcohol, what comes to mind? Beer, mixed drinks, maybe some mead if you’re feeling frisky? Well, you might be overlooking the ever-so-delicious cider. While Friday, November 19 is Apple Cider Day,...
This is the best day to have an outdoor wedding in these Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, but why is this wedding outside? Outdoor weddings can be one of the most beautiful experiences for families and friends of the happy couple but if they’re not done at the right time of year it could be miserably hot or cold.
Plan your trip: This is how much gas costs in Texas this Thanksgiving week
DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving week is here, and we understand that many of you will be traveling this year. With gas prices being a hot-button topic this year, many are worrying about fuel costs just ahead of Thanksgiving. That’s why planning ahead this year is so important. According...
These are the best computer stores in North Texas, according to Yelp reviews
DALLAS (KDAF) — Computers have forever changed the landscape of the world. Whether you are using one for work or using one for leisure, everyone has a computer, and you probably spend most of your day behind a computer. To celebrate this helpful tool, Sunday, Nov. 20 is National...
Report: Drink of Texas, Dr. Pepper among most popular drinks in US
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that good ole Dr. Pepper is the choice of drink in the great state of Texas, but how does it stack up with all of the other soft drinks in the country?. Saturday, November 19 is National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day and...
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
