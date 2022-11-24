ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible

DOGE’s price holds above $0.08 as the price gears for a rally to a possible high of $0.15. DOGE’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $0.088 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of $0.07 on the daily timeframe...
Ethereum Price Reclaims Demand Zone Of $1,200 – Here Are Levels To Watch

ETH price reclaims demand zone of $1,200 as the price aims to trend higher. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. ETH price bounces from a low of $1,100 on the daily timeframe as it eyes a recapture of...
Can Big Eyes Coin Compete with Shiba Inu and Enjin Coin in The Crypto Market?

Several new projects are preparing to launch in the cryptocurrency market. Among them, Big Eyes Coin(BIG) is one project to keep an eye on. Market sentiments for the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project appear bullish as it continues its pre-sale. The project will leverage the meme coin concept and possess DeFi and NFT features. However, does the project have what it takes to compete with other big players in the sectors it aims to build on? Let’s find out.
Solana Bulls Defends $10; Here Is Why This Is Good For Bulls

SOL’s price bounces off key support of $10 as price rallies to a high of $14 as bulls feel a measure of safety. SOL’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. SOL’s price bounces from a low...
Flasko (FLSK) Gains Momentum With Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE)

During the cryptocurrency market surges, cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE) are gaining momentum. However, these cryptocurrencies don’t deliver guaranteed returns to investors. Hence, investors who are searching for the best returns must take a look at cryptocurrencies such as Flasko. It Is Not The Right Time...
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
Bitcoin Shakes Off the Bears and Aims for $20,000 By End Of Year, Can It Make It?

Bitcoin remains rangebound, hovering around its yearly lows, with some short timeframe bullish momentum. The cryptocurrency suffered amid the FTX’s collapse and the subsequent contagion, but market participants seem more optimistic about potential profits. As of this writing, Bitcoin has retraced back to yesterday’s highs. The BTC’s price is...
Bitcoin Price Faces Rejection, Why BTC Could Resume Its Downtrend

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC seems to be forming a double top pattern and might dive below the $16,000 support. Bitcoin attempted an upside break above the $17,000 resistance, but failed. The price is trading above $16,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) challenges Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM)!

It’s no secret that the recent cryptocurrency market crash has brought everyone rushing back to the ground to evaluate their strategy and potential investments. While there are many cryptocurrencies on the market, some seem to stand far ahead of others in providing benefits for investors. This article takes a look at a new cryptocurrency that has become quite popular, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and how it could outperform established projects like Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM).
Bitcoin Capitulation Deepens As aSOPR Metric Plunges To Dec 2018 Lows

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR metric has dropped to lows not seen since December 2018, suggesting that holder capitulation is deepening. Bitcoin aSOPR Plummets To Lows Not Observed Since Almost 4 Years Ago. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current capitulation is deeper than...
Data Signals Major Red Flag As Chainlink (LINK) Rises 8% Over Last 7 Days

With a price increase of 8% over the last seven days, Chainlink (LINK) is currently one of the best performers on the crypto market, behind Litecoin (LTC) and BNB. Remarkably, the trading volume of LINK has dropped 20% in the last 24 hours to just $389 million. Chainlink was trading...
Litecoin (LTC) Must Maintain $77 Level To Sustain Enthusiasm Come December

Litecoin (LTC) is currently experiencing a sharp price correction, going down by more than 4% during the last hour, according to latest tracking from Coingecko. At the time of this writing, the crypto asset is trading at $75.94 after hovering around the $78 region for most of the day. With...
On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation

On-chain data shows signs of some fresh Bitcoin accumulation taking place during the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs purchased between 1 week and 1 month ago have risen since the FTX crash.
Is it Too Late To Buy Dogecoin? Here’s the opinion of some experts

Dogecoin was a path-breaker in 2021. It proved how community support and hype can drive the crypto movement. Things have been a little disappointing for the coin and the community this year, however. It has shed most of its value amid the series of crypto crashes. Does DOGE have what...

