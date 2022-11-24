A planned Friday afternoon game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The decision is due to a water main break near Bridgestone Arena that caused water damage to the facility. A make up date will be announced later on. The damage may also impact a planned game for Saturday between the Preds and Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL plans to make an announcement on that one once more information is gathered.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO