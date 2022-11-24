Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
FRIDAY'S GAME BETWEEN PREDS-AVS POSTPONED DUE TO DAMAGE AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA
A planned Friday afternoon game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The decision is due to a water main break near Bridgestone Arena that caused water damage to the facility. A make up date will be announced later on. The damage may also impact a planned game for Saturday between the Preds and Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL plans to make an announcement on that one once more information is gathered.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews
Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli talking with Sportsnet’s Kevin Michie about the Chicago Blackhawks and pending UFAs Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Michie: “Any decision on the Blackhawks with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane?”. Seravalli: “Well it’s something we’re nearing a little bit closer as the calendar turns to December....
Yardbarker
Matt Murray Accused of Unethical Play in Friday’s Win Over Wild
Matt Murray returned to the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game on Friday and helped the Leafs pick up a big win. The victory doesn’t come without controversy as Murray is being accused of intentionally knocking the net off, not once, but three times during the game.
