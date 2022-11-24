ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FRIDAY'S GAME BETWEEN PREDS-AVS POSTPONED DUE TO DAMAGE AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

A planned Friday afternoon game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The decision is due to a water main break near Bridgestone Arena that caused water damage to the facility. A make up date will be announced later on. The damage may also impact a planned game for Saturday between the Preds and Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL plans to make an announcement on that one once more information is gathered.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli talking with Sportsnet’s Kevin Michie about the Chicago Blackhawks and pending UFAs Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Michie: “Any decision on the Blackhawks with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane?”. Seravalli: “Well it’s something we’re nearing a little bit closer as the calendar turns to December....
CHICAGO, IL

