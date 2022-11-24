ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

By Linda Navarro
 3 days ago
The Downtown Skating Rink opens. (courtesy Denver Downtown Partnership)

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Opening weekend skating fun at the Downtown Denver Rink, Skyline at 1601 Arapahoe St. Last year more than 40,000 took to the ice. Rent skates for $11, $9 for kids 12 and under. Free if you bring your own skates. Skate walkers for assistance on the ice are $5. Schedule: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thanksgiving, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Christmas. winterindenver.com/rink

THURSDAY-JAN. 22

Light the Lights, opening weekend for the lights extravaganza at the City and County Building, Civic Center Park. A choreographed show nightly at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. with static light display before and after until 10:45 p.m. Nightly except Mondays because of City Council meetings in the building. Special schedule Dec. 3 during Parade of Lights. Lights dark on Dec. 20 for annual homeless vigil. denver.org/milehighholidays/explore-the-holidays/lights-extravaganzas

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Two very different immersive shows through January at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver, 3900 Elati St.: Immersive Monet & The Impressionists and The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle. immersivemonet.com/denver and immersive-nutcracker.com/denver. More than 500 Monet and Impressionist paintings come alive and the magic of the Nutcracker.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Those adorably soft and lovable alpacas will be there during the 17th annual Holiday Alpaca Extravaganza, Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road. Meet 15 owners with Southeastern Colorado Alpaca Breeders and shop for holiday gifts and textiles. Free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. secab-extravaganza.weebly.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Familiar holiday sounds and a favorite movie, Home Alone in Concert by the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex. The John Williams score is performed to the film on screen. Tickets: coloradosymphony.org/view-all-events

FRIDAY

The last special free day of the year, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. Free days are for regular Gardens hours only and do not include ticketed events. Register for a time slot. botanicgardens.org/events/free-days

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

More than 120 Colorado small business vendors show their wares and holiday gifts at the Horseshoe Holiday Market, The Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 donation for Denver schools Edison and Centennial. Free parking. Free holiday totes for first 50 customers each day. eventbrite.com/e/horseshoe-holiday-market-small-business-saturday-and-sunday-tickets-442353740947

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A Hudson Gardens & Events Center Christmas opens this weekend, through Dec. 31, with a forest of decorated trees, a light tunnel and giant characters. 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 5-9 p.m. hudsongardens.org/enjoy/christmas-lights

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Rocky Mountain Train Show - Holiday Edition rides the little rails into the Loveland Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle. Twelve operating layouts, an all-scales show, trains for pint-sized engineers and a story time. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $10, children 12 and under free. rockymountaintrainshow.com/Default.aspx

SATURDAY

Wheel of Fortune Live rolls into Bellco Theatre on tour at 8 p.m. $38-$88. Audience members try out to play to win. For available seats: axs.com/events/434132/wheel-of-fortune-live-tickets

