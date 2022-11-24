The subject of this dispute will be bagels. Everyone loves bagels. Everyone has an opinion about them: one often shaped by where they, and their bagels, came from. If you live in New York, you probably consider yourself a citizen of the bagel capital of the world. If you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, you probably harbor a slight grudge that New York, and the tastemakers who reside there, refuses to acknowledge bagels from any other city, much less praise them. And if you live in Poland, where bagels were invented, you probably wish all of these loudmouthed Americans would kindly take up residence in a helicopter ejection seat that you invented.

