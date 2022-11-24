Read full article on original website
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
The best Travel Tuesday deals on flights, hotels and more
Don't worry if you missed Cyber Monday.
SFGate
Survivor of deadly Ischia landslide describes huge roar
MILAN (AP) — A survivor of a weekend landslide that killed eight people and left four missing on the Italian resort island of Ischia described Tuesday the horror of awakening to a “thunderous roar” as the mass of loosened earth approached. Firefighters dug out buried homes with...
SFGate
Crunch time: UN puts baguette on cultural heritage list
PARIS (AP) — The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that...
SFGate
Jiang Zemin, China’s Former President, Dies at 96
News of his death was announced Wednesday by the Central Committee of the Communist Party. It reported that he suffered leukemia and died from multiple organ failure in Shanghai. More from Variety. Jiang was China’s top leader for almost 10 years from March 1993 to March 2003. His period in...
SFGate
Can a Bay Area bagel beat an NYC bagel in a blind taste test? We found out.
The subject of this dispute will be bagels. Everyone loves bagels. Everyone has an opinion about them: one often shaped by where they, and their bagels, came from. If you live in New York, you probably consider yourself a citizen of the bagel capital of the world. If you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, you probably harbor a slight grudge that New York, and the tastemakers who reside there, refuses to acknowledge bagels from any other city, much less praise them. And if you live in Poland, where bagels were invented, you probably wish all of these loudmouthed Americans would kindly take up residence in a helicopter ejection seat that you invented.
SFGate
Inflation in Europe eases but still in painful double digits
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in Europe has eased for the first time in more than a year as energy prices drifted down from painful highs, but the double-digit rate still hovers near a record that has robbed consumers of their spending power and led economists to predict a recession.
SFGate
‘Walls Can Talk,’ Carlos Saura’s Latest Film, Brought Onto the Market as the Director Turns 91, Highlighted by Ventana Sur
Following a successful festival circuit run after its world premiere at San Sebastian, Madrid-based Latido Films is bringing Carlos Saura’s (“Carmen”) inquisitive documentary “Walls Can Talk” (“Las Paredes Hablan”) to Buenos Aires. Screening as a highlight of Ventana’s Sur’s Spanish Screenings On Tour...
SFGate
Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s economic rise, dies
BEIJING (AP) — Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003 and...
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs Belgium at World Cup
Belgium's "Golden Generation" meets Croatia's accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday
SFGate
Universal International Studios, Home Team Strike First-Look Deal for TV
Universal International Studios has struck a first-look deal with Dominic Buchanan and Bennett McGhee’s production company Home Team. The exclusive deal will see Home Team develop and produce premium TV projects with UIS for the U.K. and global market, with a focus on championing underrepresented creatives, new voices and ground-breaking on-screen talent.
SFGate
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
BEIJING (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end.
SFGate
‘Call My Agent,’ ‘Doctor Foster’ Adaptations Lead Disney+ Hotstar Indonesia Push
Indonesian adaptations of hit series “Call My Agent” and “Doctor Foster” are among six series that are part of the Disney+ Hotstar push into the territory. “Hubungi Agen Gue!” (“The Talent Agency”), the adaptation of “Call My Agent,” was the new title revealed on Wednesday at the Disney Content Showcase held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands convention center. Industry veteran Mira Lesmana serves as showrunner for the series that follows four agents in an Indonesian talent agency as they struggle to save their business following the death of the company’s founder.
SFGate
3 energy companies vying to build new Czech nuke reactor
PRAGUE (AP) — Three energy companies including U.S. Westinghouse, France’s EdF and Korea’s KHNP will by vying to build the Czech Republic’s newest reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power station, authorities said Wednesday, as the country strives to become more energy independent and wean itself of fossil fuels.
SFGate
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
SFGate
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Promotes Amy Homma to Chief Audience Officer – Film News in Brief
Long-time Academy Museum of Motion Pictures executive Amy Homma was promoted to Chief Audience Officer Nov. 28, Director and President of the Academy Museum Jacqueline Stewart announced. “Amy has proven herself to be a skillful, forward-thinking, and inspiring leader since she began at the museum in 2019, and I look...
SFGate
German parliament set to label 1930s Ukraine famine genocide
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's parliament is expected to approve a resolution Wednesday labeling as genocide Ukraine's 1930s “Holodomor" — a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution is being brought to the lower...
SFGate
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Producer Judy Counihan Joins Pulse Films as Scripted Creative Director (EXCLUSIVE)
“Gangs of London” banner Pulse Films has hired “Fate: The Winx Saga” producer Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan, who was most recently creative director at Archery Pictures, has worked across Europe and the U.S. in both film and television for the last 25 years. She officially joins the company in the new year.
SFGate
ITV Makes Drama Commissioning Appointments – Global Bulletin
Helen Ziegler has been appointed as U.K. broadcaster ITV’s senior commissioning editor. She will take up the role at ITV Drama in January 2024, following her maternity leave. She is currently director of television at award-winning producer Mammoth Screen and has credits including Peter Bowker’s “World on Fire” for BBC One, recent Agatha Christie adaptations by Sarah Phelps for the BBC One and Hugh Laurie’s “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans” for BritBox UK.
SFGate
Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States isn’t seeking to sever economic ties with China — even as Washington takes steps to protect America’s technological and military prowess from Beijing, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. Speaking to reporters in advance of a speech Wednesday on the...
