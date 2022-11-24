ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Michigan State basketball vs. Alabama in the PK85 tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

By Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmKC9_0jMAH8H800

• What: Michigan State vs. Alabama in the PK85

• When: 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday

• Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

• TV/Radio: ESPN/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 385 (MSU broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 3-1 and ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the Coaches poll. Alabama is 4-0 and ranked No. 18 in both major polls.

• Betting line: Alabama -4

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 669-268 in his 28th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Alabama — Nate Oats is 161-79 in his eighth season as a collegiate head coach, including 65-36 in his fourth season with the Crimson Tide.

• Series: The series is tied 1-1 all-time, with the two teams last meeting on Dec. 23, 1998, an MSU win in the finals of the Pearl Harbor Classic in Hawaii.

Lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 8.8

PF (10) Joey Hauser (6-9) 14.0

F (1) Pierre Brooks (6-6) 6.0

SG (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 13.5

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 9.5

Alabama

C (14) Charles Bediako (7-0) 4.3

PF (15) Noah Clowney (6-10) 6.8

SF (24) Brandon Miller (6-9) 20.3

SG (25) Nimari Burnett (6-4) 9.3

PG (1) Mark Spears (6-1) 15.3

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 73-71 home win over Villanova on Friday night. Their 3-1 start, however, has taken its toll. MSU will be without starting forward Malik Hall for at least several weeks after Hall suffered a foot injury this week. Hall’s absence is a massive loss for an MSU team that leans on his versatility and defense and doesn’t have great depth as it is. Once the Spartans get through the next two weeks, the schedule lightens until January, when Hall should be back in form. First, though, MSU has six games against high-major competition to survive in the next 14 days, beginning with three this weekend in Portland.

Another question for MSU is the availability of sophomore guard Jaden Akins, who late in Friday’s win tweaked the left foot injury that kept him out nine weeks leading into the season. X-rays were negative. Izzo isn’t sure if Akins will play against Alabama or how much he’ll play in the rest of the PK85 over the weekend, saying they wouldn’t risk the rest of the season for these three games. The decision, Izzo added, will be left up to how Akins feels, at the advice of foot specialist who previously worked on him. Akins is averaging a modest 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 20.5 minutes. But he changes MSU athletically, defensively and on the glass.

• Alabama update: The Crimson Tide, who are coming off a 102-64 win over Jacksonville State, really haven’t been tested yet. Alabama is coached by Nate Oats, a familiar name in Michigan basketball circles and a name some would like to see considered as Izzo’s one-day replacement at MSU. As recently as a decade ago, Oats was the head coach at Romulus High School, before leaving to be an assistant at the University of Buffalo and taking over as the head coach there, leading the Bulls to three NCAA tournaments in four seasons. That landed him the gig at Alabama in 2019. In 2021, the Crimson Tide won the SEC championship and reached the Sweet 16. This season, they’re led by one of the nation’s top freshmen, Brandon Miller, a 6-9 small forward who Izzo described as having a little Kevin Durant in him. He’s averaging better than 20 points and nine rebounds and has hit 15-of-29 3-pointers so far this season.

• Inside the matchup: A tough matchup for the Spartans became a brutal one with the news that Hall is out. There’s no doubt that Alabama super freshman Brandon Miller would have been Hall’s assignment. Akins might be the next best option to defend Miller, even giving up five inches. If Akins is also out or even limited, Miller is trouble. Or Pierre Brooks is about to make a name for himself. It’s a big opportunity for Brooks on both ends of the floor. Alabama is a long and athletic team in the front court and on the wing, with seasoned guards. Mark Sears is good combo guard who can shoot from deep. The recent return of point guard Jahvon Quinerly, coming off a knee injury at the end of last season, gives Alabama its floor general back. He played 17 minutes the last time out. Alabama has good size and length inside, but this isn’t a team that’s going to hurt MSU on the low block.

• A look at the PK85 tournament: MSU’s bracket of the PK85 is a fantastic field — Alabama, UConn, Oregon, Villanova, Iowa State, North Carolina and Portland. It’s too bad the Spartans won’t really be themselves this weekend. No one is going to feel sorry for the them. Given the Spartans’ lack of depth, this might benefit them long-term — needing to rely on Brooks and Tre Holloman and Jaxon Kohler more than they have. Those guys will benefit from the extra minutes. Even MSU’s record doesn’t.

The Spartans will play either Oregon or UConn on Friday. If MSU is in the winner’s bracket, that game tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET. If MSU loses to Alabama, they’ll play the Ducks or Huskies at midnight ET Friday. On Sunday, MSU will play one of the four other teams — Iowa State, North Carolina, Portland, a rematch with Villanova.

It’s too early to pay attention to rankings, but North Carolina is ranked No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches polls. Alabama is 18 in both major polls, somehow (There’s no way with dozens of writers and coaches offering independent analysis that both polls should have the Tide ranked in the same spot. In other words, don’t look at the polls — it’s hastily done groupthink.). UConn is also ranked in both polls, 20 in by the AP and 22 by the coaches. None of those three teams has been tested yet. Oregon lost to No. 2 Houston (66-56), which might actually be the best team in the country. MSU has played by far the best schedule and has the best two wins so far of anyone in the Spartans’ eight-team wing of the PK85.

• Prediction: I have a bad feeling about this matchup for MSU. I think Alabama might wind up being the best team MSU has faced yet. The Tide’s athleticism without Hall (and perhaps Akins, too) will be a chore for the Spartans. Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard aren’t likely to let MSU get run off the court this weekend. But this seems like a tough assignment to be down two of your top six players, with a rotation that was already barely eight deep.

• Make it: Alabama 79, MSU 72

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s Big Ten Championship Game opponent revealed

After dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half of The Game and winning 45-23 in Columbus, the Michigan Wolverines officially punched their ticket to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game for the second straight season. It was an all-around dominant second-half performance for the Wolverines. There were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
GoDucks.com

Ducks Run Out of Gas Against No. 12 Michigan State

PORTLAND — Senior Will Richardson net a season-high 28 points, but the Ducks ran out of bodies down the stretch, falling 74-70 to Michigan State on Friday night. Oregon started out strong and was in control for much of the first half. Kel'el Ware got his first career start and hit consecutive three pointers to give Oregon its first lead of the game, a 10-7 advantage. The Ducks continued to play hard on defense, creating a 20-12 advantage for Oregon, their largest lead of the half.
EUGENE, OR
tdalabamamag.com

Major Alabama LB target returning to UA for Iron Bowl

Alabama football’s 2023 linebacker target, Arion Carter will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to attend the Iron Bowl Saturday after recently de-committing from Memphis. Carter is a product of Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama football is considered one of the favorites to land Carter now that he is available.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Greg McElroy: Alabama Will Be "Motivated" For Iron Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama and Auburn will square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This season hasn't gone according to plan for Alabama. Nick Saban's squad will enter the Iron Bowl with two losses. With the Crimson Tide's chances of making the College Football Playoff this year very slim, it's fair to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'

The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today. According...
ANN ARBOR, MI
widerightnattylite.com

Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Michigan State

The last time we saw the Cyclones on the court they beat Columbia 99-77 in Hilton Coliseum behind a great offensive night as a team. Ashley Joens led the team again in scoring with 33 points and an incredible 70% three point percentage. Stephanie Soares also scored 15 and had a couple blocks. The Clones will look to repeat the high shooting percentages of over 50% from the floor, over 40% from deep, and over 80% at the line.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

Watch Michigan State vs. Alabama: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

The #12 Michigan State Spartans will square off against the #18 Alabama Crimson Tide at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Things were close when MSU and the Villanova Wildcats clashed last week, but the Spartans ultimately edged out the opposition 73-71. Four players on MSU scored in the double digits: guard Tyson Walker (22), forward Joey Hauser (13), guard A.J. Hoggard (13), and forward Malik Hall (12).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WSFA

93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aldailynews.com

The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe

Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
AUBURN, AL
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy