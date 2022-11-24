ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2022 Mr. Football Finalists

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 3. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 38th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.

2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Kumaro Brown, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie High School
Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Jacquan Davis, Fairley High School
Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy
Zech Prince, East Robertson High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Jordan Harris, Alcoa High School
Mark Joseph, Sheffield High School
Lance Williams, Alcoa High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon County High School
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton High School
Walker Martinez, Anderson County High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns High School
Malaki Dowell, White County High School
Brayden Latham, West High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Justin Brown, Blackman High School
Arion Carter, Smyrna High School
Noah Vaughn, Maryville High School

DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School
Kevin Finch, University School of Jackson
D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
Charlie Robinson, Webb School of Knoxville
Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Max Carroll, Briarcrest Christian School
Caleb Hampton, Baylor School
Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR
Max Gilbert, Lausanne Collegiate School
Oziel Hernandez, Germantown High School
Reese Keeney, Farragut High School

The post Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2022 Mr. Football Finalists appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

