Country Artist Ernest Releases New Song About Logan’s Roadhouse, Shares What He is Thankful For this Year

Nashville native and country artist, Ernest has written several number one hits. You might recognize his songs – Morgan Wallen,“More Than My Hometown”; Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”; Chris Lane,“Big, Big Plans” and Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ‘90s” but there’s a new song out now that maybe you haven’t heard yet.

It’s about Logan’s Roadhouse. And the tune is so catchy that you will be singing along in no time.

In talking with Ernest we asked how this song came about. “Logan’s has a lot of locations in Tennessee especially Nashville, and as the Real American Roadhouse, the country music industry is woven throughout the brand. I’ve always enjoyed Logan’s so when they reached out, I knew it would be the perfect fit. The brand gave me creative freedom to do what I do, and I challenge you not to get this stuck in your head…just like the thought of that steak, ribs & rolls!”

And if you are headed out to try Logan’s Roadhouse this holiday weekend, Ernest has a favorite on the menu, “My favorite menu item is the mesquite grilled signature ribeye steak and rolls! (hot tip they have some solid holiday feast offerings this year),” said Ernest.

Wondering what Ernest is thankful for this year? “I’m thankful for my family, including my band, team members, and great partners like Logan’s that let me do what I love for a living!”

Ernest has been busy this year having joined Morgan Wallen’s sold-out Dangerous Tour and Chris Lane’s Fill Them Boots Tour earlier this year, he is currently touring the country on his sold-out headlining Sucker For Small Towns Tour and we were told he would be visiting all of the Logan’s Roadhouse’s along the way, you know for the steak and rolls.

Keep up to date with Ernest here.

